EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Euro Hit by Italian Political Risks, GBP Gains Despite Firm USD - US Market Open
2021-01-13 14:05:00
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Stalls after Falling to Critical Support
2021-01-12 18:48:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Crude Oil Prices Hit 11-Month High on Reflation Hopes, Falling Stockpiles
2021-01-13 06:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-12 22:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Charts – Staying the Course
2021-01-13 13:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Betting on Reversals?
2021-01-13 04:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Price Outlook: Awaiting Breakout as Support Holds for Now
2021-01-13 12:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-12 22:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Euro Hit by Italian Political Risks, GBP Gains Despite Firm USD - US Market Open
2021-01-13 14:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Benefiting From Weak USD, Treasury Yields
2021-01-13 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
USD/JPY Forecast: Rising Treasury Yields Moderates Yens Recent Gains
2021-01-12 12:50:00
USDJPY Break a Better Cue for Dollar and Risk Break than EURUSD, Tesla?
2021-01-12 06:00:00
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Business Confidence (JAN) due at 15:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 63.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-13
  • St. Louis Fed President Bullard: - Monetary policy was very successful in 2020 - Fed was able to avoid financial stress problems - Fed can and will continue to provide backstop programs - Subsidization programs are a political decision and should be made by Congress #Fed $USD
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.36% Germany 30: 0.12% Wall Street: -0.02% US 500: -0.05% FTSE 100: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/zU5cCkNRLi
  • After steadily rising from 0.7000 in early November to 0.7800 by the end of December, $AUDUSD has mostly consolidated in the new year. $AUD $USD https://t.co/5bwMt9Uo8J
  • The S&P 500 hasn’t been the most exciting market to participate in, as even though its trending higher it isn’t doing so in rip-roaring fashion. Get your stock market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/XNFt9DZ7jA https://t.co/ejwOzxYIe1
  • That's almost blasphemy in these markets. Wonder if any other groups will wade into these waters https://t.co/bRcNQooSKG
  • OPEC Sec Gen says OECD and Non-OECD stocks are both currently very high
  • $USD res at weekly open following gap fill $DXY https://t.co/4o94UVtjbS https://t.co/RAfNv0Vbaq
  • with the weekly open gap now filled in $USD, buyers look to be trying to drive higher off of the 90.00 level in $DXY current res around the weekly open ~90.30 https://t.co/lhKKYdThZ6
  • #Gold continues to consolidate below $1,860 for the third day this week following last week's metals selloff. $XAU $GLD https://t.co/ReNHHTWTvy
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Charts – Staying the Course

S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Charts – Staying the Course

2021-01-13 13:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist

U.S. Indices Technical Highlights:

  • S&P 500 remains in upward channel
  • Dow Jones trading out of channel towards higher levels
  • Nasdaq 100 continues to abide by trend support
SPX, Dow, NDX remains positioned for higher levels

The S&P 500 hasn’t been the most exciting market to participate in, as even though its trending higher it isn’t doing so in rip-roaring fashion. But this certainly doesn’t mean the trend isn’t strong, as steady upward price action dominates.

The steady price action has created a robust upward channel that keeps the bias neutral at worst to higher. As long as it stays within the confines of the channel or breaks out above the top of the channel this will remain the case.

It would take a breach of the lower parallel and some support beneath there right around 3650 to turn the bias towards the possibility of a correction. For now, sticking with the channel as a bullish guide until price action indicates it’s prudent to do otherwise.

S&P 500 Daily Chart (steady trend)

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

The Dow Jones is on a slightly different path than the S&P 500. It is sitting out of a bull-flag formation that is set up to lead to another leg higher. Even if price were to drop lower out of the small multi-day consolidation, as long as it isn’t sharp, the outlook remains positive.

The lower parallel of the pattern around 30k is viewed a support, with 29881 (Jan 4 low) also holding importance. Stay above and the near-term outlook remains neutral to bullish. Resistance comes in by way of a top-side trend-line extending over from the June high. It isn’t viewed as a significant form or resistance given it is running with a strong trend, but nevertheless is an obstacle that needs to be overcome to keep the index moving along.

Dow Jones Daily Chart (above bull-flag, t-line resistance)

Dow Jones daily chart

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

The Nasdaq 100 continues to trade higher within the confines of an upward channel similarly to the S&P 500. From my view, to turn things negative we would need to see a breakdown out of the channel and below the prior high in September at 12439, along with a breaking of the March trend-line that is in confluence with that previous record high. Otherwise, staying the course.

A large chunk of the NDX’s weighting is concentrated in just a few stocks, FANMAG (FB, AMZN, NFLX, MSFT, AAPL, GOOG), and these stocks have generally been moving sideways the past few months. If this group can go on the move again, it is likely to cause an outside move (up or down) to develop in the NDX. Right now, the digestion period is viewed as a consolidation within the uptrend, but could turn out to be a distribution top. In general, it is a good idea to keep an eye on them for further indications given their ~40% weighting in the NDX.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart (channeling higher)

Nasdaq 100 daily chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

