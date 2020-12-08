News & Analysis at your fingertips.

FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-08 12:00:00
2020-12-08 12:00:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Risks Balanced, EUR/JPY Challenges Key Trendline
2020-12-08 10:30:00
2020-12-08 10:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: MACD Death Cross Signals a Deeper Pullback
2020-12-08 06:00:00
2020-12-08 06:00:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-12-07 15:45:00
2020-12-07 15:45:00
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-12-08 02:00:00
2020-12-08 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones, S&P 500. Has The Rotation Ended?
2020-12-07 21:05:00
2020-12-07 21:05:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls on the Bid, XAU Rallies to Resistance
2020-12-07 16:30:00
2020-12-07 16:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-07 16:00:00
2020-12-07 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Downside Risk as EU-UK Leaders Meet
2020-12-08 09:00:00
2020-12-08 09:00:00
GBPUSD Volatility Surges with Pound, Dollar Outlook Keeping Elevated Activity
2020-12-08 05:00:00
2020-12-08 05:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-08 12:00:00
2020-12-08 12:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels
2020-12-08 00:00:00
2020-12-08 00:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: FANMAG May Soon Send NDX Much Higher

Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: FANMAG May Soon Send NDX Much Higher

2020-12-08 13:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Nasdaq 100 Technical Highlights:

  • Nasdaq 100 breakout may have further to go if FANMAG triangle breaks out
  • Still potential the coiling pattern breaks down, but seen as less likely
The U.S. stock market continues to trend in record territory, tacking on further gains to its incredible run starting back in March. The Nasdaq 100 hasn’t been the leader here of late, but that could change if the developing triangle pattern in FANMAG leads to a rotation back into the tech sector.

Taking FANMAG (FB, AAPL, NFLX, MSFT, AMZN, GOOG) and combining it with TSLA you have nearly half of the weighting of the entire NDX, which means that if the group wants to run so will the NDX, and by extension the S&P 500.

The triangle is an impressive one that began with the top in September. Time is now running short before price runs into the apex of the formation and leads to some form of price expansion. A breakout to the upside is seen as most probable given the trend prior to its development and general tone of the market.

The height of the pattern suggests a measured move of 20%, which could roughly add another 10% or more on to the NDX from where it is today. That would have the index near 14k, and given the way these stocks move it may only be a matter of a few weeks before we see those lofty levels.

On the flip-side, should the triangle break down (seen as a lower probability even at this time) then it is possible the NDX run gets derailed. We’ll visit this scenario should it begin to come to fruition.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

FANMAG Daily Chart (Triangle near apex)

FANMAG daily chart

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart (may add another 10% soon)

NDX daily chart

Nasdaq 100 Charts by Tradingview

Tools for Forex Traders

Whether you are a beginning or experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

