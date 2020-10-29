Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook in for a Big Test in Days, Weeks Ahead

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Apprehensive Ahead of ECB Meeting
2020-10-29 11:01:00
USD Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Levels to Watch
2020-10-29 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices May Fall Further if US GDP Data Disappoints
2020-10-29 06:06:00
ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Vulnerable to Further Declines as US Stocks Tumble
2020-10-29 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq Enter Technical Corrections, Dollar Plays Safe Haven Ahead of GDP and FAANGs
2020-10-29 04:30:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-28 11:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices May Fall Further if US GDP Data Disappoints
2020-10-29 06:06:00
Gold Selloff to Accelerate With Less Than a Week Until Election Day?
2020-10-28 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying After Wednesday's Spike Lower
2020-10-29 08:25:00
USD Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Levels to Watch
2020-10-29 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Pressing Down on Support as US Election, Covid Lockdowns Fuel Risk Aversion
2020-10-29 09:35:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Dives into Key Technical Support Pivot
2020-10-28 17:04:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 PCE Prices QoQ Adv (Q3) Actual: 3.7 Previous: -1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • $Silver testing Descending Triangle support after slicing through the 100-DMA A daily close below the $22 mark could ignite a more extensive pullback towards the July 15 high (19.48) $SLV $SLVR https://t.co/e6H17QCQvb
  • 🇺🇸 Core PCE Prices QoQ Adv (Q3) Actual: 3.5 Expected: 4% Previous: -0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • 🇺🇸 GDP Price Index QoQ Adv (Q3) Actual: 3.7% Expected: 2.8% Previous: -2.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • 🇺🇸 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Adv (Q3) Actual: 33.1 Expected: 31% Previous: -31.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • 🇨🇦 Average Weekly Earnings YoY (AUG) Actual: 7.9% Previous: 8.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • 🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-Week Average (24/OCT) Actual: 787.75K Previous: 811.25K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • 🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (24/OCT) Actual: 751K Expected: 775K Previous: 787K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.82%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.47%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/6k0W6Il499
  • Heads Up:💶 Deposit Facility Rate due at 12:45 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.5% Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook in for a Big Test in Days, Weeks Ahead

Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook in for a Big Test in Days, Weeks Ahead

2020-10-29 11:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Nasdaq 100 Technical Highlights:

  • Falling back towards a retest of the top of the bull market channel
  • Whether it holds or not could hold major big-picture ramifications for global stocks
Advertisement

The recent breakdown in the stock market again has the bull market leading Nasdaq 100 on the cusp of testing an important long-term threshold. It is perhaps one of the most important technical signposts in any market. The NDX represents the market leaders (FANMAG+T) that the overall US market relies on, and by extension global markets also rely on. Furthermore, the NDX has undergone a particular price sequence that represents a potentially massive make or break situation.

For some time, we have been discussing the relevance of the channel observed on the weekly/monthly time-frame when looking at an NDXlog chart. It has acted as a reliable guide the past nearly three years with three peaks and two troughs occurring on the upper and lower parallels.

In July, though, the NDX left the confines of the pattern, which effectively put it into no man’s land. When the neat confines of the bull channel were left behind it opened the door for a strong, if not parabolic, move as often these patterns do regardless of the time-frame. It still could go vertical as long the index can stay on the outside of the formation.

But it needs to hold the top line.

The top of the channel was tested in September and held well; will the next test hold the same fate? It appears we may find out very soon. If it does hold, then the market lives to fight another day or better. If the NDX doesn’t and drops below the September low at 10677 on a weekly closing basis, then we will have the NDX failing to maintain its upward thrust out of the pattern, and it will be considered an exhaustion sequence that leads to a strong change of trend instead of the beginnings of what may have amounted to a ‘blow-off’ stage in the extended bull market.

The bottom line is this – stay above the upper parallel and September low and the outlook is neutral to bullish. Fall back inside the channel and the outlook will quickly turn towards potentially seeing the Nasdaq 100 trade down to the lower parallel of the bull market channel. That level lies somewhere in the 8000s at this juncture, indeed a hefty decline it would be.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q4 Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100 Weekly Chart (Top of channel test nearing)

NDX weekly chart

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart (broken trend-line, sept low looks next)

NDX daily chart

Nasdaq 100 Charts by Tradingview

Tools for Forex Traders

Whether you are a beginning or experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Levels to Watch
USD Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Levels to Watch
2020-10-29 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Dives into Key Technical Support Pivot
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Dives into Key Technical Support Pivot
2020-10-28 17:04:00
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Working Towards March Retest (or Worse)
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Working Towards March Retest (or Worse)
2020-10-28 12:30:00
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Trying to Bottom at Long-term Support
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Trying to Bottom at Long-term Support
2020-10-27 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100