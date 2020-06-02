We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trading Sentiment Upbeat for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-06-02 12:00:00
EUR/USD Looks Ahead to ECB as 'No Deal' Brexit Fears Return
2020-06-02 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2020-06-02 06:00:00
US Dollar Hemorrhaging as GBP/USD & AUD/USD Soar, USD/CAD Sinks
2020-06-01 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Technical Outlook: Can They Keep on Going?
2020-06-02 12:30:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks Face Peril as Day of Reckoning Looms
2020-06-01 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Upbeat as The US Dollar Continues to Crumble, Silver Nears a Full Retracement
2020-06-02 11:00:00
Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2020-06-02 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trading Sentiment Upbeat for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-06-02 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Break Higher in GBP/USD Improves Outlook
2020-06-02 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Forex Economic Calendar Week Ahead: RBA, BOC, ECB Meetings; Canada & US Jobs Reports
2020-06-01 14:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.01%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.95%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/GcEJ8EmT9O
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.78% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.45% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.42% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.35% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/DvaBAG6n53
  • UK PM Johnson says the UK are not compromising with the EU on fisheries and level playing field as position on those are fundamental $GBP
  • López Obrador hopes #USMCA will help tighten trade relationships between the US and Mexico. Get your currencies market update from @HathornSabin here: https://t.co/bZrUKSCGaS https://t.co/UWFdv7wCP0
  • Pronóstico $XAUUSD: el #oro consolida un canal ascendente hacia 1.750$ #gold #trading https://t.co/Tu8g57ZORD
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.89%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.00%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/jJf4VBBPOr
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.72% Gold: -0.03% Silver: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/HD3d67xvtz
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.93% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.57% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.45% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.34% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/1d82miYwh3
  • Coming up at half past the hour: my weekly webinar on market #sentiment. Please join me if you can. You can sign up here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?ref-author=essex&CHID=9&QPID=917711
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.74% Germany 30: 1.12% FTSE 100: 0.88% Wall Street: 0.77% US 500: 0.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/1IbO8jbvOv
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Technical Outlook: Can They Keep on Going?

Dow Jones and S&P 500 Technical Outlook: Can They Keep on Going?

2020-06-02 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Dow Jones & S&P 500 Highlights:

  • S&P 500 trying to hold over 200, attack gap
  • Dow Jones trying to stay over 2016 trend-line

S&P 500 trying to hold over 200, attack gap

The U.S. stock market has recently continued its ascent towards higher levels, without too many significant bumps. The 200-day in the S&P 500 stood in the way, and while there may be some more volatility to come around it, thus far it hasn’t been a significant hurdle.

The March 4 gap-fill at 3130 looks like it could be next up. Beyond there the gap from 3337 down to 3257 that kicked off the corona meltdown from will be targeted should the first gap fill here soon. But before we get there the price action will need to continue to be relatively stable to keep things tilted in favor of longs.

Generally, it continues to make sense keeping an upward bias until evidence suggests otherwise. Given how far we have come things could change quickly, so while the outlook remains constructive would-be longs need to remain on the look-out for signs conditions could change.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Are indices your thing? Check out the Mid-Q1 Forecast.
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Daily Chart (200-day/gap-fill)

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

The Dow Jones has been lagging a bit but has overcome its hurdle in the 2016 trend-line so far. This puts the 200-day at 26294 in focus as the next potential roadblock. Beyond there the March 4 gap at 27090 will be targeted.

A rip-roar rally might not develop, but just as is the case with the S&P as long as price action remains stable then longs should have the upper hand. It will take a sharp turn down that fails to bounce back to potentially switch gears towards a bearish outlook. Keep an eye on the trend-line off the March low as a potential point of support.

Dow Jones Daily Chart (2016 trend-line/gap-fill)

Dow Jones daily chart

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar: USD/CAD Price -Accelerated Bearish Momentum
Canadian Dollar: USD/CAD Price -Accelerated Bearish Momentum
2020-06-02 09:41:00
EUR/JPY Forecast: Euro vs JPY Price Flirts With 120.00 Threshold
EUR/JPY Forecast: Euro vs JPY Price Flirts With 120.00 Threshold
2020-06-01 14:00:00
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Channel Acts as a Guide
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Channel Acts as a Guide
2020-06-01 11:00:00
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Price – Rally Set to Resume?
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Price – Rally Set to Resume?
2020-06-01 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Wall Street
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.