S&P 500 Technical Analysis: US Stocks Resuming Down Move?

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Hit as Germany Rules That ECB Actions are Against EU Treaty
2020-05-05 09:50:00
Euro at Risk as German Court Weighs ECB QE Program
2020-05-05 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Down As Many Countries Weigh Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-05 02:07:00
USD/CAD Stalls as Crude Oil Prices Soar, AUD Faces RBA Next
2020-05-04 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Gap and Reversal Weighs Growth and Buffett News, US-China On Horizon
2020-05-05 03:30:00
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-04 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Struggles as Risk Assets Begin to Shine, Trading Range Tightens
2020-05-05 08:09:00
Gold Prices Down As Many Countries Weigh Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-05 02:07:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Boosted by Lockdown Hopes
2020-05-05 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
2020-05-04 12:30:00
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Industrial Production MoM due at 12:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-05
  • The price of #gold trades in a narrow range as governments across the US start to roll back the stay-at-home orders. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/ZaY1aEOlKC https://t.co/cdBCnPtz4w
  • RT @PriapusIQ: 🇩🇪🇪🇺💥 https://t.co/1M35hxNqU2
  • EU Commission says European Top Court rulings are binding for all national courts $EUR
  • 🇪🇸 Consumer Confidence, Actual: 49.9 Expected: N/A Previous: 63.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-05
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.95%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 72.21%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RrQtZDPCoE
  • ECB will discuss German court ruling in a meting later today at 1700BST
  • LIVE NOW! Analyst @MartinSEssex will discuss the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • $XAUUSD: de nuevo estancado, pero ¿a dónde se dirige? #oro #gold #trading https://t.co/DQKy3PJmwh
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 9.58% Silver: 0.22% Gold: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/0BnbBTAkVG
S&P 500 Technical Analysis: US Stocks Resuming Down Move?

S&P 500 Technical Analysis: US Stocks Resuming Down Move?

2020-05-05 03:30:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

S&P 500 TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: BEARISH

  • S&P 500 breaks trend line support, warns selloff is resuming
  • Foothold above 3027.75 needed to neutralize selling pressure
  • Trader sentiment studies warn bearish pivot may be brewing

The S&P 500 is attempting to re-engage the downtrend started in late February courtesy of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. A false start a week agoended fruitlessly but sellers are trying to retake momentum once again with a break of trend line support guiding the bellwether stock index’s recovery from late-February lows, where it found a bottom as the Fed leaned in against a would-be credit crisis.

From here, breaking below initial support at 2726.50 on a daily closing basis looks likely to expose the 2603-26 price inflection zone next. Beyond that, the spotlight turns to the December 2018 low at 2316.37, followed by the 2020 bottom at 2174. Neutralizing the near-term bearish bias seems to require prices to reclaim a foothold above resistance in the 3023.50-27.75 area.

S&P 500 stock index price chart - daily

Daily S&P 500 chart created with TradingView

S&P 500 TRADER SENTIMENT

Retail sentiment data shows 72.67% of traders are net-short, with the short-to-long ratio at 2.66 to 1. IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, so the skew in current positioning suggests that the S&P 500 is biased upward. However, the tilt in sellers’ favor has narrowed compared with yesterday and a week ago, hinting that a reversal in the opposite direction may be in the works.

S&P 500 price, trader sentiment

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

S&P 500 TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

