Dow Jones Outlook – Historical Extreme Suggests Big Bounce Nearing

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rebound in Focus as RSI Breaks Out of Bearish Formation
2020-02-27 03:35:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rebound Losing Steam?
2020-02-27 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD at Risk with Volatility on the Rise
2020-02-27 09:05:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling Sinks as US Dollar Recoils
2020-02-26 20:58:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen May Rise as Most New Coronavirus Cases Emerge Outside of China
2020-02-27 00:00:00
Yen Outlook Bullish, USD/JPY May Fall as S&P 500 Sees Dip Buying
2020-02-26 04:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Climb as Coronavirus Worries Deepen, US Data Eyed
2020-02-27 07:03:00
Swiss Franc, Gold Up As Trump Coronavirus Speech Fails To Reassure
2020-02-27 01:08:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Climb as Coronavirus Worries Deepen, US Data Eyed
2020-02-27 07:03:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Support Bounce in Play as Volatility Fades
2020-02-26 16:38:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Bank of England's Cunliffe says we can see inflation pressures coming from UK labour market
  • LIVE NOW! Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • The $GBP recoiled from chart resistance against the US Dollar, setting the stage for prices to resume a bearish trend reversal triggered mid-January. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/lVpyZkIfJt https://t.co/0UWPCnosWe
  • UK mandate states that they will decide by June if a deal is possible before December deadline and will start no-deal preparations if an accord is not clear by June $GBP
  • $GBP at fresh lows of the day with $EURGBP testing 0.8500 https://t.co/nmQSEs00OQ
  • German Auto Association states that they see a scenario of Chinese auto markets declining 7% amid the Coronavirus outbreak, previously saw a decline of 2%
  • UK is said to be willing to trade on no-deal terms with EU if talks are to fail $GBP
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Japanese Prime Minister Abe tells all schools to shut down from March 2nd $JPY
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to learn about how you can become a better trader. Register here: https://t.co/WeWGKtdlyz https://t.co/WiLybb4sMS
Dow Jones Outlook – Historical Extreme Suggests Big Bounce Nearing

Dow Jones Outlook – Historical Extreme Suggests Big Bounce Nearing

2020-02-27 10:30:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

Dow Jones, S&P 500 Highlights:

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 register historically large 5-day routs
  • A bounce appears to be near in terms of time
  • The bounce is likely to be violent even if short-lived

Dow Jones, S&P 500 register historically large 5-day routs

Obviously, the downdraft in stocks isn’t your run-of-the-mill correction, and even though it is being driven by a very real threat (coronavirus) to the global economy that could take the market down much further, there will almost certainly be oversold rallies along the way, perhaps very large ones.

The 5-day rate of change for the Dow Jones and S&P 500 is over -8%, just a bit deeper than a five-day span during the late 2018 decline, and just shy of the rout in February of that same year. There was the decline in 2015 that was over 10%, and before then you have another handful of occasions going back to the 1990s. While some of those instances were double-digit percentage declines, once we got to around the 8-10% threshold, the time leading up to a low of some sort was measured in days.

So yes, things could get a bit worse before better in the near-term; however, risk/reward is quickly skewing towards a strong bounce developing soon. Watch for a sharp intra-day reversal to the upside to set the tone for a bounce. How hard the bounce could be is anyone’s guess. The template I am working with now is, short-term low soon, bounce, then perhaps roll over again once the rally has run its course.

The S&P 500 cash index is currently sitting on a trend-line from the December 2018 low, with the 200-day and summer highs in near confluence around 3045. Also running very nearby is a slope from June 2019. This makes for a support zone of 3045/3000 to watch.

The Dow Jones is sitting on the 200-day and June 2019 slope, a break through there might not extend to this point, but the next level of price support is near the 25,700/300-area.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out our Stock Market Forecast
Get My Guide

Dow Jones Daily Chart (oversold, support levels to watch)

Dow Jones daily chart

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

S&P 500 Daily Chart (cluster of support near)

S&P 500 daily chart

***Updates will be provided on the above thoughts and others in the trading/technical outlook webinars held at 1030 GMT on Tuesday and Friday. If you are looking for ideas and feedback on how to improve your overall approach to trading, join me on Thursday each week for the Becoming a Better Trader webinar series.

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rebound Losing Steam?
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rebound Losing Steam?
2020-02-27 02:00:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling Sinks as US Dollar Recoils
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling Sinks as US Dollar Recoils
2020-02-26 20:58:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Support Bounce in Play as Volatility Fades
Crude Oil Forecast: Support Bounce in Play as Volatility Fades
2020-02-26 16:38:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coronavirus Breakout Fizzles- GLD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coronavirus Breakout Fizzles- GLD Levels
2020-02-26 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Wall Street
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.