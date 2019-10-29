Dow Jones Sluggish, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 New Records May Not Hold

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Biased Lower as High Importance Data and Events Near
2019-10-29 10:42:00
Ethereum and EUR/USD Price Outlook for Further Gains
2019-10-28 18:04:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Briefing: GBP/USD Eyes Today's Vote for Early Election
2019-10-29 08:30:00
GBP/USD May Wobble Between Brexit Woes, US Consumer Confidence
2019-10-29 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US-China Trade War Crushes FDI in Latest Sign of Real-World Hit
2019-10-29 03:00:00
S&P 500 Hits Record High as Bulls Back-Fill Justification for Risk Appetite
2019-10-29 01:13:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Bull Flag Tested, Can Gold Bulls Break Through?
2019-10-29 12:31:00
Technical Outlook Ahead of FOMC for USD-pairs, Gold & More
2019-10-29 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip Back as Market Looks Nervously to US Stockpiles
2019-10-29 05:56:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-28 16:30:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Backs UK General Election for December

Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.36%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 82.01%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QPUOSOO9Au
  • RT @Brexit: BREAKING: U.K. Labour party now says it will back an early election, giving voters a say in how Brexit proceeds https://t.co/kk…
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.14% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/PwSUFUl9JR
  • Conservatives odds on for majority at 10/11 - No majority = 11/10 $GBP https://t.co/FPvcCQhN8q
  • Why are Bollinger Bands more popular than ever? How can it be applied across all financial markets and used in most timeframes? Find out from @bbands himself here:https://t.co/onhPIZvVFx https://t.co/p1479P2C0W
  • Labor's leader Jeremy Corbyn backs early elections in December. However, the devil is in the detail...
  • Jeremy Corbyn backs December GE Boris Johnson..... https://t.co/AdMxFt0uTM
  • RT @JMcQueenFX: Apologies Brenda from Bristol #NotAnotherOne https://t.co/EXQ3Zq4tTV
  • UK Opposition Leader Corbyn says conditions to back election has been reached $GBP
  • UK Opposition Leader Corybn says conditions to back election has been reached $GBP
Dow Jones Sluggish, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 New Records May Not Hold

Dow Jones Sluggish, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 New Records May Not Hold

2019-10-29 11:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

US Indices Technical Outlook:

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Break out to record highs
  • Dow remains inside maturing wedge
  • Russell 2k still lagging considerably

See where our analysts see the stock market heading in the Q4 Equity Market Forecast.

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Break out to record highs

The good news for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 is that they both broke out to new record highs, the not-so-good news is that new highs haven’t held for all that long after being notched. Additionally, these indices are at or very near resistance that has been problematic, just as recently as the summer, so another decline could soon be near.

The line of resistance the S&P faces could quickly become a damper. The top-side trend-line coming over from January 2018, also constituting the top of a large Reverse Symmetrical Triangle (‘RST’), or ‘Megaphone’, is within 20 handles of yesterday’s close.

The key for would-be bears will be to watch for a break in upward momentum, instead of trying to fight the trend and find a top. The last time the S&P was up against the top-side trend-line was July when the Fed first cut rates, could this week’s FOMC meeting bring a similar outcome as the central bank is expected to again cut rates by 25 bps?

S&P 500 Daily Chart (top-side trend-line near)

Dow Jones Sluggish, S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq 100 New Records May Not Hold

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

The Nasdaq 100 broke out to a new record, and with that it is up against the top-side trend-line running over from the September 2018 high, a line that connects with the July peak. It’s not the cleanest pattern, but a rising wedge is also on the table from last year as well. There was already a false break, last month, of a variation of this pattern, so we will want to tread lightly on a breakdown of this pattern without seeing some strong confirmation from the NDX and other indices.

The Sep ’18 line could be a problem, and if not there is another one just above rolling higher off the April peak. This could make for part of another smaller rising wedge formation. Could, could, could – some doubt on these patterns, so best to wait for something concrete.

For now, it is a good thing that the NDX is participating to new highs, but FAANG is still lagging behind, the leading group of stocks in this index – Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google aren’t acting like the bull market darlings they once were. You can throw Microsoft into the fold with them. The divergence may change, but it could be a sign that investor appetite has diminished, like we have seen in small-cap stocks.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart (top-side t-lines)

Dow Jones Sluggish, S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq 100 New Records May Not Hold

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

FAANG vs NDX Daily Chart (can it catch up?)

Dow Jones Sluggish, S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq 100 New Records May Not Hold

The Russell 2000 is a small-cap index, and as such the companies in the index is composed of are considered higher risk. Small divergences between large and small cap stocks aren’t uncommon, but the one in place since last year is very difficult to ignore. It suggests that risk appetite has indeed waned significantly, and is unsupportive of a sustained run in the broader indices without there being more bumps, if not worse, a longer-term top. In the near-term, as the S&P 500 is up against a top-side trend-line, watch how the Russell takes on the trend-line running down from May.

Check out the IG Client Sentiment page to see how retail traders are positioned and what it could potentially mean for various currencies and markets moving forward.

Russell 2000 Daily Chart (Major lag, watch May t-line)

Dow Jones Sluggish, S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq 100 New Records May Not Hold

Russell 2000 Chart by TradingView

The Dow is still sitting inside the wedge pattern we discussed last week, and if the market rolls over a bit from here it could continue to fill out the formation. It may still end up breaking out to the upside, but then again, the divergence the DJIA is showing could be yet another sign of a deteriorating backdrop for stocks. Like the S&P 500, the Dow also has a large ‘RST’ pattern building since the peak in January 2018, but will take some time and price weakness to bring into play.

Dow Jones Daily Chart (still in developing wedge)

Dow Jones Sluggish, S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq 100 New Records May Not Hold

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

To learn more about U.S. indices, check out “The Difference between Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500: Major Facts & Opportunities.” You can join me every Wednesday at 10 GMT for live analysis on equity indices and commodities, and for the remaining roster of live events, check out the webinar calendar.

Tools for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a beginning or experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Eyeing 0.69 as Selloff Stalls
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Eyeing 0.69 as Selloff Stalls
2019-10-29 06:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook – Unconvincing Rally, Could Soon Fail
Crude Oil Technical Outlook – Unconvincing Rally, Could Soon Fail
2019-10-28 11:00:00
Canadian Dollar USD/CAD Price Trades Lower at a Risk of Reversal
Canadian Dollar USD/CAD Price Trades Lower at a Risk of Reversal
2019-10-28 10:30:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Pressured But Not Beaten by US-China Trade Cheer
Japanese Yen Bulls Pressured But Not Beaten by US-China Trade Cheer
2019-10-28 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Wall Street
Mixed
US Tech 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.