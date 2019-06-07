Dow Jones/S&P 500 Outlook:

Dow Jones has head-and-shoulders potential

The Dow Jones has seen some nice lift these past few sessions, bolstering it back above the 200-day MA. In the process of rallying it could be carving out the right shoulder of a head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern. This is only a scenario at this time as the right should still needs to form and then a break of the neckline needs to develop for the scenario to be validated.

It’s a scenario worth monitoring closely at this juncture with only a limited amount of time needed before a trigger-event could happen. A spot to watch for as resistance near-term is the high of the last minor bounce in the 25880/957-area. A turn down from around there would make for a fairly symmetrical-looking pattern.

Again, the neckline needs to be broken so there is work yet to be done. If the market continues to work its way higher without a meaningful turn down, then continuing to run with a bullish bias may be the most suitable approach. A failure to turn down from the aforementioned resistance zone, or only a shallow pullback may indeed offer a long set-up.

At this time given where we are in the bounce off the lows, risk/reward from either side doesn’t hold much appeal at the moment.

Dow Jones Daily Chart (H&S potential)

S&P 500 rallying but may soon fail

The S&P 500 doesn’t hold much clarity at this juncture, it’s not sporting a look that gives either side the edge at the moment. If the Dow has the clearer pattern and indeed does come to fully develop the H&S pattern, then the S&P is headed for a lower-high of significance. If not, then a consolidation pattern in the near-term may at some point offer a set-up for a long trade to the top-side. Watch how price reacts should it reach up to the 2876/92 zone.

S&P 500 Daily Chart (Lower-high to develop?)

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX