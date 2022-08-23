New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Potential for Turn Higher - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Looks Overstretched, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Latest
2022-08-23 10:30:00
EUR Breaking News: Lackluster Eurozone PMI adds Further Pain to EURUSD
2022-08-23 08:31:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: The Downtrend May Be Over – What’s Next?
2022-08-23 18:30:00
WTI Crude Oil Outlook: EIA Storage Data and OPEC ‘Supply Cuts’ Lift Oil
2022-08-23 11:40:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Grind Support as Markets Weigh Disappointing Data
2022-08-23 20:00:00
Global Equity Wrap: Dow Jones, Dax 40, FTSE 100 Outlook
2022-08-23 15:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakdown Pivots Back for Resistance Test
2022-08-23 16:40:00
Gold and Silver Prices Down for 6 Days. Will Support Hold Before Jackson Hole?
2022-08-23 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Looks Overstretched, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Latest
2022-08-23 10:30:00
GBP Breaking News: Mixed UK PMI Data, Pound Bid but Not Out of the Woods
2022-08-23 09:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; Jackson Hole Preview
2022-08-23 17:45:00
USD/JPY Rate Eyes Yearly High After Clearing August Opening Range
2022-08-23 00:30:00
More View more
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Potential for Turn Higher - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Potential for Turn Higher - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

New Zealand Dollar Outlook:

  • New Zealand economic data momentum has been steadily improving over the past few months.
  • NZD/JPY rates continue to consolidate in a multi-month range as well as an ascending triangle after an uptrend, while NZD/USD rates may be forming a morning star candlestick pattern in recent days.
  • Nevertheless, according to the IG Client Sentiment Index, the New Zealand Dollar has a bearish bias in the near-term.

Fundamentals Have Improved

The Kiwi has had a difficult turn through the middle of the year, failing to capitalize on an environment that showcases one of the more aggressive major central banks thanks to steadily eroding New Zealand terms of trade.

But things may be starting to look up: the New Zealand Citi Economic Surprise Index, a gauge of economic data momentum, has steadily churned higher in recent months, from -59.7 two months ago to -18.5 today.

Now, as many other developed economies contend with recession fears, potentially hamstringing their central banks from proceeding with further rate hikes, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to hike rates by another 100-bps through the end of the year.

Signs of a technical turn, at least in the short-term, are emerging for NZD/USD rates, while the multi-month congestion in NZD/JPY rates may soon yield a move towards recent range highs.

NZD/JPY RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (August 2021 to August 2022) (CHART 1)

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Potential for Turn Higher - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

NZD/JPY rates are still within the range that’s formed since early-June, and the congestion is contained within a symmetrical triangle that’s been forming since early-April. Contextually, both patterns have transpired following the sharp uptrend at the start of the year. The directional bias would be for a move to the upside, given the preceding move.

At present time, however, momentum is neutral. NZD/JPY rates are above their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is in neither bearish nor bullish sequential order. Daily MACD is holding flat at its signal line, while daily Slow Stochastics are descending towards their median line. It remains the case that “a move above 86.81 would end the series of lower highs and lower lows since early-June, increasing the likelihood of a return to the yearly high at 87.35.”

NZD/USD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (August 2021 to August 2022) (CHART 2)

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Potential for Turn Higher - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

NZD/USD rates have experienced sharp downside over the past two weeks thanks to the resurgent US Dollar. While an inverse head and shoulders pattern may be forming dating back to April, it’s too soon to call a longer-term bottom until the neckline breaks. However, a short-term bottom may have been carved out in recent days, as price action since Friday has taken the form of a morning star candlestick pattern. A move above the confluence of Fibonacci retracements (61.8% of 2020 low/2021 high at 0.6231 and 23.6% of 2014 high/2020 low at 0.6264) coupled with a return above the daily 21-EMA (one-month moving average) would give credence to a short-term bottom having developed.

IG Client Sentiment Index: NZD/USD RATE Forecast (August 23, 2022) (Chart 3)

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Potential for Turn Higher - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 66.44% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.98 to 1. The number of traders net-long is unchanged than yesterday and 17.67% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.63% lower than yesterday and 20.86% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Forecast: The Downtrend May Be Over – What’s Next?
Crude Oil Price Forecast: The Downtrend May Be Over – What’s Next?
2022-08-23 18:30:00
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: The Fall Before the Fall
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: The Fall Before the Fall
2022-08-23 13:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Strong Dollar, Rising Yields Weigh - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Strong Dollar, Rising Yields Weigh - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-08-22 20:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: WTI Falling Wedge - Can Bulls Force a Reversal
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: WTI Falling Wedge - Can Bulls Force a Reversal
2022-08-22 17:02:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed
NZD/JPY