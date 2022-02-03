New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Faces Amazon Earnings, US NFPs as Gains Pause

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-02-02 16:07:00
Euro Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Still No Rate Hike, Still No Euro Recovery
2022-02-02 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Susceptible to Larger Pullback on RSI Sell Signal
2022-02-02 23:00:00
Oil Technical Forecast: Oil Rally Floats into Trend Resistance- WTI Levels
2022-02-02 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Gains on Alphabet Earnings, Facebook Miss Leaves APAC Stocks at Risk
2022-02-03 01:00:00
Value Stocks Remain Attractive but Risks Begin to Rise, Dow Jones Key Technical Levels
2022-02-02 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Weak US Data, US Dollar Spurring Rebound - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-02-02 17:40:00
Gold Price Bumps Up on Weaker US Dollar and Less Hawkish Fed. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-02-02 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-02-02 16:07:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-01 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-01 18:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2022-02-01 07:00:00
More View more
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Faces Amazon Earnings, US NFPs as Gains Pause

New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Faces Amazon Earnings, US NFPs as Gains Pause

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, S&P 500 - Briefing

  • New Zealand Dollar hits a snag as sentiment sours after Facebook earnings
  • Sentiment-linked NZD at risk to Amazon earnings and US non-farm payrolls
  • NZD/USD rejects near-term falling trendline, AUD/NZD uptrend extends

The New Zealand Dollar may be readying to resume its broader downtrend against the US Dollar as well as the Australian Dollar. Over the past 24 hours, the sentiment-linked Kiwi Dollar was amongst the worst-performance G10 currencies. Risk aversion picked up the pace on Wall Street after the closing bell, sending S&P 500 futures lower ahead of Thursday’s Asia-Pacific trading session.

This followed disappointing earnings from Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook. Its share price declined over 20% during after-hours trade following weak guidance. Given that Meta Platforms is one of the largest companies by market capitalization, as well as part of the FAANG group, this likely sent Nasdaq 100 futures lower due to broader market implications.

A similar scenario unfolded in January when shares of Netflix fell by a similar amount in after-hours trade, exacerbating market volatility. This is placing a lot of focus on earnings from another FAANG company, Amazon. The latter is due to report after the closing bell on Thursday. Another soft reading from a FAANG company risks restoring market volatility following calm waters over the past few sessions.

Tech companies are acutely vulnerable to a rising interest rate environment, signaled by the Federal Reserve last week. The growth-oriented sector places greater emphasis on future profits. Rising interest rates slowly degrade those. That is why all eyes will be on January’s US non-farm payrolls report on Friday. Persistently strong wage data may boost inflation expectations, and thus Fed rate hike bets.

NZD/USD 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour chart, NZD/USD rejected a near-term falling trendline from the middle of January after negative RSI divergence emerged. The latter indicates fading upside momentum. Prices also left behind a Shooting Star candlestick pattern. Further downside closes may hint at resuming the downtrend. Key support seems to be the January low at 0.6527. Beyond the latter is the August 2020 low at 0.6486. To the upside, confirming a break above the trendline exposes the 0.6699 inflection point. Closing above the latter may open the door to uptrend resumption.

New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Faces Amazon Earnings, US NFPs as Gains Pause

Chart Created in TradingView

AUD/NZD Daily Chart

Exhausted RBNZ hawkish bets and increasing RBA tightening expectations may continue offering upside for AUD/NZD. On the daily chart, the pair has confirmed a breakout above the 1.0628 – 1.0651 inflection zone as well as the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1.0692. That has exposed the June high at 1.0813. Clearing the latter may then open the door to extending gains towards the March high. On the downside, the 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) are sloped upward and may maintain the uptrend.

New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Faces Amazon Earnings, US NFPs as Gains Pause

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/AUDNZD/?exchange=FX_IDC

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Technical Forecast: Oil Rally Floats into Trend Resistance- WTI Levels
Oil Technical Forecast: Oil Rally Floats into Trend Resistance- WTI Levels
2022-02-02 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Weak US Data, US Dollar Spurring Rebound - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Weak US Data, US Dollar Spurring Rebound - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-02-02 17:40:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Threatens January Uptrend- NFP Levels
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Threatens January Uptrend- NFP Levels
2022-02-02 15:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Risks Deeper Correction- XAU/USD Levels
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Risks Deeper Correction- XAU/USD Levels
2022-02-01 17:02:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish
AUD/NZD