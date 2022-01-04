News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Still No Rate Hike, Still No Euro Recovery
2022-01-04 03:00:00
EURUSD Overdue for a Technical Break
2022-01-03 21:30:00
Q1 2022 Fundamental and Technical Forecasts
2022-01-03 07:30:00
Oil Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Bullish Fatigue and Potential Bearish Reversal
2022-01-03 06:00:00
Neither a Fresh Dow Record High Nor Charged Dollar Rally Promises Trend
2022-01-04 04:30:00
Boeing… Down but Not Out? : Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-02 15:00:00
Gold Price Slips as US Dollar Roars on Higher Treasury Yields. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-01-04 01:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Back After Key Resistance Test to Start 2022
2022-01-03 14:20:00
GBP Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Can the Bulls Capture the Trend?
2022-01-04 04:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-01-03 21:08:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 21 when USD/JPY traded near 113.97.
2022-01-04 08:23:00
US Dollar Jumps Up as Treasury Yields Leap on Fed Expectations. Where To From Here?
2022-01-04 06:00:00
New Zealand Dollar May Keep Falling vs USD as Fed Rate Hike Bets Firm

New Zealand Dollar May Keep Falling vs USD as Fed Rate Hike Bets Firm

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

NZD/USD OUTLOOK – TALKING POINTS:

  • New Zealand Dollar drops as Fed rate hike bets swell to start 2022
  • Break below 0.68 might pave the way to challenge last year’s low
  • US ISM surveys, employment data, FOMC minutes in the spotlight

The New Zealand Dollar suffered the largest one-day loss in two weeks against its US counterpart as markets returned from New Year holiday closures. The return of liquidity marked a potent push higher for the Greenback as Fed rate hike expectations swelled.

For its part, NZD/USD pointedly pushed below congestion area support anchored at 0.6798, seemingly confirming a downside break on a daily closing basis. A subsequent retest of this barrier as resistance seems to be struggling for momentum, bolstering the argument for bearish follow-through.

A relatively minor layer of initial support lines at up 0.6737, followed by the 2021 swing bottom at the 0.67 figure. Alternatively, re-establishing a foothold above the 0.68 mark sees the next layer of resistance capped at 0.6868, with scope for a push above the 0.69 handle thereafter if buyers manage a breach.

The economic data docket offers little from New Zealand this week, keeping the Fed-driven narrative in the spotlight. That will be informed by December editions of manufacturing and service-sector ISM surveys, the closely-watched employment report, and minutes from last month’s fateful FOMC meeting.

New Zealand Dollar May Keep Falling vs USD as Fed Rate Hike Bets Firm

NZD/USD daily chart created withTradingView

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head of Greater Asia at DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

