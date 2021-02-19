New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bullish Outcomes Unfold for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-02-19 15:52:00
A Year on Since the COVID Crash, Are the ECB Tolerating Euro Strength? - US Market Open
2021-02-19 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Volatility May Increase as Iran - US Stand-Off Continues
2021-02-19 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,402.00.
2021-02-19 12:23:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-19 14:25:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-02-19 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Death Cross Emerges as November Low Gives Out
2021-02-19 16:00:00
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Drop into the Weekend, Setting Course for Deeper Losses?
2021-02-19 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook – A Support Break Sets Up More Selling
2021-02-19 20:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-02-19 15:52:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-02-19 15:52:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Hinges on Channel
2021-02-19 13:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Mid-Week Market Check-Up to discusses the key technical developments unfolding across the global markets. https://t.co/3CXxupKHuD https://t.co/lJyNKWY2dK
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 1.29% 🇳🇿NZD: 1.07% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.48% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.22% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.22% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/s3w5YYhuGC
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.80% Gold: 0.39% Oil - US Crude: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/BjtyqNFqHk
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Litecoin are long at 90.39%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.99%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/FduXfYKa20
  • The South African Rand has managed to maintain the downward trajectory against major currencies, buoyed by increased risk sentiment and US Dollar weakness. Get your $USDZAR market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/o92uXgxfMn https://t.co/tPQKqcUjP6
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.00% US 500: 0.00% France 40: -0.31% Germany 30: -0.33% FTSE 100: -0.62% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/pVptqFJPc4
  • This time last year marked the end of the longest bull market in history. The onset of the coronavirus crisis had been met with a tsunami of stimulus from global central banks and governments. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/8oLndNxYRo https://t.co/cCs49vyUdw
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.59% Gold: 0.26% Oil - US Crude: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/vHbOdsdpwW
  • The price of gold attempts to recover from a six-day losing streak as it bounces fresh monthly low ($1761). Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/z1NrfUQEf3 https://t.co/1bBhOdRiNk
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Litecoin are long at 90.39%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.99%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LD1avwDQGi
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bullish Outcomes Unfold for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bullish Outcomes Unfold for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

New Zealand Dollar Outlook:

  • NZD/JPY has broken through the 2019 high on its way to a fresh yearly high, while NZD/USD just reached its high for 2021.
  • The RBNZ meets for the first time this year in the coming week, and policymakers seem highly likely to push off the discussion around negative interest rates. However, like the BOC and RBA, they too may complain about FX markets.
  • Per the IG Client Sentiment Index, the New Zealand Dollar has a bullish bias in the near-term.

New Zealand Dollar Flexes its Muscles

As the only major developed currency whose economy avoided a significant outbreak of COVID-19, the New Zealand Dollar has been at the forefront of speculation that the global economy is getting back on track. NZD/JPY hit fresh yearly highs for 2021 to end the week, while also breaking through to its highest level since 2018. Meanwhile, NZD/USD rates jumped to their 2021 high at 0.7315 before easing back.

There appear to be few obstacles in the way of further Kiwi strength. Otherwise, the upcoming Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate decision could prove to be a wrinkle. The RBNZ meets for the first time this year in the coming week, and policymakers seem highly likely to push off the discussion around negative interest rates. However, like the BOC and RBA, which have suggested that their currencies are appreciating for reasons beyond their control – mainly, the Federal Reserve – the RBNZ may too complain about FX markets.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

NZD/JPY RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: WEEKLY CHART (September 2014 to February 2021) (CHART 1)

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bullish Outcomes Unfold for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

In our last New Zealand Dollar update, it was noted that “we’re looking at a long-term timeframe of ‘buying the dips’ in NZD/JPY rates through at least early-2021.” Overcoming its 2019 highs, NZD/JPY rates are on track with what is our longer-term bullish point of view: a bottoming process has commenced. NZD/JPY rates are running high following their break above the descending trendline from the January 2014, July 2017, December 2018, and August 2020 highs.

Momentum continues to strengthen on weekly timeframes. Having now overtaken the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 2015 high/2020 low range at 76.77, NZD/JPY rates are above their weekly 4-, 13-, and 26-EMA envelope. Both weekly MACD and Slow Stochastics are at their highest levels since early-2017, offering further confirmation that we’ve seen a meaningful change in behavior in NZD/JPY rates on a longer-term basis.

NZD/USD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (February 2020 to February 2021) (CHART 2)

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bullish Outcomes Unfold for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

NZD/USD rates poked through to their yearly high today, reaching 0.7315 but going no further. Nevertheless, the symmetrical triangle consolidation that began in mid-December has given way to a bullish breakout attempt, which in context of the preceding move calls for a bullish continuation effort. Now that the base of the triangle has been reached at the yearly high, it may be the case that NZD/USD rates will begin their next leg up.

IG Client Sentiment Index: NZD/USD RATE Forecast (February 19, 2021) (Chart 3)

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bullish Outcomes Unfold for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 27.69% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.61 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 39.35% lower than yesterday and 34.49% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.34% higher than yesterday and 7.68% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie Fights to Take Flight - Setups for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie Fights to Take Flight - Setups for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-02-19 15:30:00
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Looks Ready for Stab at New Lows, EUR New Highs
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Looks Ready for Stab at New Lows, EUR New Highs
2021-02-19 13:30:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Hinges on Channel
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Hinges on Channel
2021-02-19 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels
2021-02-19 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish