New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bull Moves May Not Be Done Yet - Setups in NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-01-20 20:13:00
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on 2021 ECB Forward Guidance
2021-01-20 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Weaker Dollar and Reflation Hopes Underpin Prices
2021-01-20 06:00:00
Crude Oil Latest: Trend Higher Still in Place Despite IEA Cutting Forecast For Demand
2021-01-19 13:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Charts – Continuing to Channel Higher
2021-01-20 13:30:00
Dow Jones Up on Yellen Stimulus Push; Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Climb
2021-01-20 01:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise to Critical Resistance on Inauguration Day
2021-01-20 12:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Weaker Dollar and Reflation Hopes Underpin Prices
2021-01-20 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sentiment Snapshot (Europe): GBP/USD, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2021-01-20 14:55:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Trend Higher Intact, UK Inflation Above Expectations
2021-01-20 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Pushes Back After Jerome Powell’s Interview
2021-01-15 12:53:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Biden team fears virus surge imperils pledge to curb pandemic -BBG $USD $DXY $SPX $ES_F $SPY #Stocks
  • #Bitcoin continues its recent slump, now down almost 2.5% today $BTC $USD https://t.co/3hq9QJDzEo
  • US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/james_stanley/2021/01/20/US-Dollar-Price-Action-Setups-USD-DXY-USDollar-EUR-USD-EURUSD-AUD-USD-AUDUSD-USD-CAD-USDCAD.html $USD $EURUSD $USDCAD $AUDUSD https://t.co/5oWRlUTZJl
  • Dollar Index remains above 90 as US equities put in a strong session $USD $DXY https://t.co/nKrGpulwmN
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.28% Gold: 1.47% Oil - US Crude: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fkusw10RZZ
  • EUR/USD carves a series of higher highs and lows ahead of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) first meeting for 2021. Get your $EURUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/XXMha8V8dD https://t.co/r7RYOc1u6r
  • Silver noticeably higher during trade, now up over 2% $XAG $USD https://t.co/5G4QlzCdja
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 66.19%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/MegXLHg0tp
  • Canadian #Dollar Outlook: $USDCAD BoC Breakdown– #Loonie Levels - https://t.co/3SVBLyMZTI https://t.co/9SzmpyXplC
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 1.39% Wall Street: 0.76% FTSE 100: 0.18% Germany 30: 0.15% France 40: 0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/zBiMtLXZXw
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bull Moves May Not Be Done Yet - Setups in NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bull Moves May Not Be Done Yet - Setups in NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

New Zealand Dollar Forecast Overview:

  • Despite losses over the past week, the New Zealand Dollar may soon be positioned to resume its multi-month uptrend.
  • Commentary from the BOC hints at the troubles the RBNZ faces: a strengthening currency, and a lack of firepower by which to halt the rise.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, the New Zealand Dollar retains a bearish bias.

New Zealand Dollar Down, Not Out

The New Zealand Dollar enjoyed a burst higher at the start of 2021, but trading over the past week or so has yielded some profit taking among the NZD-crosses. A stronger US Dollar has certainly flowed through into a weaker pace of price action for growth-linked currencies like the Kiwi. But the New Zealand Dollar itself has two fundamental factors trending in its direction to keep rates supported: a Reserve Bank of New Zealand that can’t fend off a stronger Kiwi; and a strengthening New Zealand economy.

With respect to the former, the RBNZ finds itself in the same boat as the commodity currency’s brethren central banks, the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Bank of Canada: it lacks the firepower, compared to the Bank of Japan, European Central Bank, or Federal Reserve, to prevent its currency from rising in relative value. When push comes to shove, if the BOJ, ECB, or Fed want weaker currencies relative to the New Zealand Dollar, there is little that the RBNZ can do.

With respect to the latter point, the New Zealand economy remains on strong footing, being the only developed Western economy currently fully ‘open.’ New Zealand economic data has been steadily improving in recent days, with the New Zealand Citi Economic Surprise Index back up to +106.60, its highest level of 2021.

As attention shifts away from US politics and back towards the thematic story of the global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the New Zealand Dollar remains well-positioned to benefit.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

NZD/JPY RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (January 2020 to January 2021) (CHART 1)

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bull Moves May Not Be Done Yet - Setups in NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

On a longer-term basis, we have articulated a bullish point of view on NZD/JPY rates as a major bottoming process appears to have just started. NZD/JPY rates are still above the descending trendline from the January 2014, July 2017, December 2018, and August 2020 highs. If a long-term bottom is being established, then it remains the case that “we’re looking at a long-term timeframe of ‘buying the dips’ in NZD/JPY rates through at least early-2021.”

On a shorter-term term perspective, NZD/JPY rates are exhibiting signs of a bullish market amid the pullback. While both daily MACD and daily Slow Stochastics are at their lowest levels since early-November 2020, NZD/JPY rates are trading relatively higher, closer to their 2020 closing level near 74.21 than the November low 68.94; NZD/JPY rates were last spotted at 74.19. A break of the intramonth downtrend would signal bullish resumption.

NZD/USD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (January 2020 to January 2021) (CHART 2)

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bull Moves May Not Be Done Yet - Setups in NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

NZD/USD rates are mired in an intramonth downtrend like NZD/JPY rates, but like their counterpart, retain bullish technical posture. Similarly, NZD/USD rates are closer to their 2020 closing level than the early-November 2020 lows despite both daily MACD and Stochastics being at two and half month lows. With favorable monthly seasonality at their back, NZD/USD rates likely have more upside ahead.

IG Client Sentiment Index: NZD/USD RATE Forecast (January 20, 2021) (Chart 3)

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bull Moves May Not Be Done Yet - Setups in NZD/JPY, NZD/USD

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 41.06% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.44 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 19.41% higher than yesterday and 15.61% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.25% lower than yesterday and 1.17% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current NZD/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD BoC Breakdown– Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD BoC Breakdown– Loonie Levels
2021-01-20 19:00:00
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Breakdown to Nine-month Lows
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Breakdown to Nine-month Lows
2021-01-20 17:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Charts – Continuing to Channel Higher
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Charts – Continuing to Channel Higher
2021-01-20 13:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Analysis: AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY Poised to Gain Ground
Japanese Yen Price Analysis: AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY Poised to Gain Ground
2021-01-20 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed