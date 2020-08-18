New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: Kiwi Recovery May be Short-lived

New Zealand Dollar Technical Price Outlook: NZD/USD Weekly Trade Levels

New Zealand Dollar updated technical trade levels - Weekly Chart

NZD/USD breakout of multi-year downtrend stalls at technical resistance

Kiwi advance vulnerable while below 6733 – key support 6507

The New Zealand Dollar is poised to snap a three-week losing streak against the US Dollar with the Kiwi up more than 0.85% since the Sunday open. The recovery may be short-lived however as price struggles just below multi-year technical resistance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the NZD/USD weekly price chart heading into next week. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Kiwitrade setup and more.

New Zealand Dollar Price Chart – NZD/USD Weekly

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; NZD/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In my last New Zealand Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that the Kiwi rally was, “testing confluence slope resistance here and leaves the broader advance vulnerable heading in 6628.” Price closed at 6637 the following week before stalling with multiple intra-week attempts failing into the August open. It’s worth noting that a non-confirmation high with AUD/USD (Aussie breaking to fresh yearly highs – Kiwi holding below yearly open resistance) highlights the threat to both advances as we head deeper into August trade.

Things get tricky up here- note that Kiwi is attempting to breach above multi-year downtrend resistance with the yearly range highs just above. Initial resistance steady at the 100% extension of the March rally at 6628 backed by the 2019 & 2020 yearly opens at 6704 and 6733 respectively. Ultimately a close above the 61.8% retracement of the 2017 decline at 6760 is needed to validate a larger trend reversal in the New Zealand Dollar. Initial support rests at 6507 with a break / close below this threshold risking a larger correction in price towards the late-June lows at 6380.

Bottom line: The broader New Zealand Dollar rally remains vulnerable at these levels and the immediate focus is on this near-term price recovery. From a trading standpoint, risk for topside exhaustion while below the objective yearly open (6733) with a break below the 65-handle needed to suggest a more significant high was registered this month. Ultimately a deeper pullback may offer more favorable entries with a breach above 6760 needed to fuel the next leg higher in price. I’ll publish an updated New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term NZD/USD technical trade levels.

---

Key New Zealand / US Economic Releases

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

