New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: Kiwi Stalls at Key Resistance Zone

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rallies Infeebled by Virus Headlines - Key Levels
2020-06-17 15:00:00
Market Sentiment Data Bullish for USD, JPY, CHF | Webinar
2020-06-16 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rise Capped By Fed's Powell, Chart Warns of Topping
2020-06-17 02:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and S&P 500 Gap Higher on Stimulus Hopes, Waver as COVID Cases Rise
2020-06-17 04:00:00
Dow Jones, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Forecast: Turn Lower in Store?
2020-06-17 03:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Consolidation Keeps Bulls Alive - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-06-17 16:30:00
Gold Price Outlook – ‘Boring’ Price Action Is a Good Thing
2020-06-17 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Steady Ahead of Bank of England Meeting
2020-06-17 08:00:00
Sterling Technical Price Outlook: British Pound Reacts at Resistance
2020-06-16 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Outlook Hinges on BoJ Forward Guidance
2020-06-16 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.91%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 70.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/f0MTgw2YN2
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final due at 17:00 GMT (15min) Actual: 1.6% Expected: 1.6% Previous: 2.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-17
  • Fed Chair Powell: - Evidence is mixed on negative rates - We've looked at negative rates carefully and decided not to employ them - Yield curve control is still undecided $SPX
  • If you missed it the first time around, here's the recording in full - https://t.co/kuXtbcmcX4
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.38% Gold: -0.05% Oil - US Crude: -0.86% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/OU3iB1vCAO
  • RT @EdwardLawrence: Right now US Trade Rep Robert Lighthizer says China is "on track" with their purchases of agriculture under Phase One T…
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.22% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.37% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/qSIgw4hkfo
  • As promised, here is the piece I did with my colleague @ddubrovskyFX analyzing the impact of the #IndiaChinaFaceOff on regional markets - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/06/17/Indian-Rupee-Eyes-China-India-Border-Dispute-Nifty-50-at-Risk.html
  • The Canadian dollar’s multi-month rally against its neighbor continues and the pair are now pressing down on the 200-day moving average again. Get your $USDCAD technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/toR4jEgUnx https://t.co/tpUIlyG7sS
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.17% France 40: 0.13% Germany 30: 0.13% US 500: 0.03% Wall Street: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/DSnRkPv6ed
New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: Kiwi Stalls at Key Resistance Zone

New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: Kiwi Stalls at Key Resistance Zone

2020-06-17 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

New Zealand Dollar Technical Price Outlook: NZD/USD Weekly Trade Levels

The New Zealand Dollar has rallied a full 20% off the yearly lows with the advance now approaching a critical zone of slope resistance for both the near-term uptrend and the longer-term downtrend. The focus is on a reaction up here with the recent advance vulnerable while below. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the NZD/USD weekly price chart heading into the RBNZ tomorrow. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Kiwitrade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jun 22
( 12:06 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

New Zealand Dollar Price Chart – NZD/USD Weekly

New Zealand Dollar Price Chart - NZD/USD Weekly - Kiwi Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; NZD/USD on Tradingview

Notes: The advance off the yearly lows has carved out an ascending channel formation with Kiwi turning last week off confluence slope resistance. Key resistance stands just higher at the 100% extension of the March rally at 6628 – look for a reaction there IF reached with a breach above keeping the focus on the 2019 open at 6705 and the July high-week close at 6760. Initial support rests at the 2019 low-week close at 6313 backed by the 2015 low at 6197- we’ll reserve this threshold as our bullish invalidation level with a break / close below needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The New Zealand Dollar rally is testing confluence slope resistance here and leaves the medium-term long-bias vulnerable while below. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce long-exposure on stretch towards 6628 with a breach above 6760 ultimately needed to suggest a larger trend reversal is underway. A pullback in price may offer more favorable long-entries closer to uptrend support- be on the lookout for downside exhaustion ahead of 6200 IF price is heading higher. Keep in mind the RBNZ interest rate decision is on tap tomorrow - I’ll publish an updated New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term NZD/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

New Zealand Dollar Trader Sentiment – NZD/USD Price Chart

New Zealand Dollar Trader Sentiment - NZD/USD Price Chart - Kiwi Trad Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short NZD/USD - the ratio stands at -2.16 (31.62% of traders are long) – bullish reading
  • Long positions are6.57% lower than yesterday and 27.45% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 4.99% higher than yesterday and 0.50% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
NZD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 17% 23% 21%
Weekly -6% 4% 1%
Learn how shifts in Kiwi retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

Key New Zealand / US Economic Releases

Key New Zealand / US Economic Releases - NZDUSD Economic Calendar - Kiwi Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Consolidation Keeps Bulls Alive - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Consolidation Keeps Bulls Alive - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-06-17 16:30:00
GBP/JPY Forecast: GBP vs JPY Price – Bulls Struggle For Momentum
GBP/JPY Forecast: GBP vs JPY Price – Bulls Struggle For Momentum
2020-06-17 14:15:00
Gold Price Outlook – ‘Boring’ Price Action Is a Good Thing
Gold Price Outlook – ‘Boring’ Price Action Is a Good Thing
2020-06-17 12:30:00
Sterling Technical Price Outlook: British Pound Reacts at Resistance
Sterling Technical Price Outlook: British Pound Reacts at Resistance
2020-06-16 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.