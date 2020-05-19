We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: 2020 Downtrend Under Fire Again

2020-05-19 01:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

NZD/USD Technical ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • New Zealand Dollar selloff cut short below 0.60 figure
  • Prices aiming for a retest 2020 downtrend once again
  • Sentiment studies continue to argue for a bearish bias

The New Zealand Dollar coiled from support in the 0.5911-22 area, with prices now looking set to challenge once again trend line resistance guiding NZD/USD lower since the beginning of the year. The overall trajectory still appears to be bearish while this barrier remains intact however.

A daily close above resistance exposes former support in the 0.6197-0.6245 area. Breaking above this threshold seems like a prerequisite for neutralizing selling pressure in earnest. Doing so would put prices on a path to test a dense cluster of back-to-back resistance levels anchored by a downtrend line from July 2017.

Support is underpinned at 0.5844, the April 3 swing low. Reversing lower from here and securing a foothold below that appears to open the way for a test of support at 0.5670 along the way lower to the spike low at 0.5470 set in mid-March.

New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - daily

NZD/USD daily chart created using TradingView

NZD/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

Retail sentiment data shows 50.43 percent of traders are net-long, with the long-to-short ratio at 1.02 to 1. IG Client Sentiment(IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, sothis positioning tilt suggests that NZD/USD is aiming lower. Furthermore, the net-long skew has grown compared with last week, rising 24.58 percent. This seems to makes for a stronger bearish bias.

New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar price, trader sentiment

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

