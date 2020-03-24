NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Rebound Gathering Steam?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price: Rally at Risk after Shocking Eurozone PMI Data
2020-03-24 09:17:00
EUR/USD Analysis Ahead of Crucial US, Eurozone PMI Data
2020-03-24 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Stimulus Curbs Cash-Out Impulse
2020-03-24 07:10:00
Canadian Dollar Sinks as Crude Oil Prices Swing, USD May Weaken
2020-03-24 00:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500 Stumble as US Still Unclear on Stimulus and Fed Goes All In
2020-03-24 01:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 in Focus After Fed Launches QE-Infinity
2020-03-23 18:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Stimulus Curbs Cash-Out Impulse
2020-03-24 07:10:00
Silver Prices Rise as Coronavirus Money Printing Ramps Up
2020-03-24 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stabilizes, Outlook Improves
2020-03-24 09:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-03-23 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-03-23 15:30:00
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
2020-03-23 13:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Coming up at half past the hour: my weekly webinar on market sentiment. Please join me if you can. You can sign up here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?CHID=9&QPID=917711
  • USD/CAD Eyes Testing Reversal Levels, USD vs Canadian Dollar Price Outlook More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-cad/2020/03/24/USDCAD-Eyes-Testing-Reversal-Levels-USD-vs-Canadian-Dollar-Price-Outlook-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/EDkrVVdBxW
  • NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Rebound Gathering Steam? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/nzd-usd/2020/03/24/NZDUSD-Technical-Analysis-NZ-Dollar-Rebound-Gathering-Steam.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #NZDUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/lECipq8pCM
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Analyst @MartinSEssex will discuss the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.60%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 79.75%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QgoYLLQr9y
  • Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/XUUPRdY06p https://t.co/rwseHrkXVC
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 5.94% Oil - US Crude: 5.62% Gold: 2.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/zVvtj3cWxn
  • USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Dec 02, 2019 when USD/CHF traded near 0.99. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/CHF strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/aIdCuigFj1
  • While Sino-US trade jitters are temporarily abating, China-Swedish trade tensions are rising as a part of a political contagion of growing economic hostilities between nations across the world. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/F1fVoyzoz5 https://t.co/QmlAYRA5Dl
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 2.09% 🇳🇿NZD: 1.95% 🇬🇧GBP: 1.54% 🇨🇭CHF: 1.19% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.79% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.76% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/k9GJmoyf0L
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Rebound Gathering Steam?

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Rebound Gathering Steam?

2020-03-24 05:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

NZD/USD Technical ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • New Zealand Dollar on the upswing from 11-year low
  • Scope for upside follow-through still unclear for now
  • Trader positioning offering mixed near-term signals

The New Zealand Dollar is attempting to reclaim some lost ground against its US counterpart after sliding to an 11-year low and finding interim support above the 0.56 figure. Immediate support-turned-resistance is at 0.5919, the 61.8% Fibonacci expansion.

A daily close above this barrier exposes the 50% level at 0.6078. Overturning the near-term bearish bias seems like it will require a grander feat however. That calls for breaking trend line resistance guiding the descent since the beginning of the year, which now implies a push toward the 0.63 mark.

New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - daily

NZD/USD daily chart created using TradingView

The four-hour chart reveals NZD/USD has broken resistance guiding them lower for the past two weeks, seemingly setting the stage for upside follow-through. Immediate range resistance clustered near the 0.59 figure remains intact however, so what follows may yet be no more than sideways digestion.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Rebound Gathering Steam?

NZD/USD 4-hour chart created using TradingView

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

NZD/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar price, trader sentiment

Retail sentiment data shows 65.57% of traders are net-long, with the long-to-short ratio at 1.90 to 1. IG Client Sentiment(IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, soretail traders being net-long suggests NZD/USD may continue to fall.

However, the number of traders net-long is 5.66% lower from last week while the net-short exposure is up 9.38% over the same period. That makes for a mixed sentiment-based outlook, undercutting conviction in the bearish bias implied in overall positioning.

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the Comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Eyes Testing Reversal Levels, USD vs Canadian Dollar Price Outlook
USD/CAD Eyes Testing Reversal Levels, USD vs Canadian Dollar Price Outlook
2020-03-24 10:39:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Will Euro Fall Further vs US Dollar?
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Will Euro Fall Further vs US Dollar?
2020-03-23 11:15:00
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Selloff Set to Resume?
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Selloff Set to Resume?
2020-03-23 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Still Losing Cornavirus Haven Battle to US Dollar
Japanese Yen Still Losing Cornavirus Haven Battle to US Dollar
2020-03-23 03:16:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.