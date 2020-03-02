NZD/USD Technical Analysis: New Zealand Dollar Ready to Bounce?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, S&P 500 May Fall on US ISM Data After China PMI Miss
2020-03-02 08:00:00
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-01 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-01 16:00:00
Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Finally On the Move
2020-02-29 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Gap Up as AUD/USD Sinks on Record Low China PMI
2020-03-01 21:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Outlook Bullish, Pullback Eyed
2020-02-29 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Economic Hit Boosts Stimulus Hopes
2020-03-02 07:00:00
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-01 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Economic Hit Boosts Stimulus Hopes
2020-03-02 07:00:00
Silver Price, NOK Outlook Bearish on Virus, PMI Data, OPEC
2020-03-02 05:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @MikaelSarwe: 🌍🇺🇸 CORRECTED - A regression of US, Japan, China & Euro area PMI points to global PMI at 47.4 in Feb. Together with some o…
  • NZD/USD Technical Analysis: New Zealand Dollar Ready to Bounce? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/nzd-usd/2020/03/02/NZDUSD-Technical-Analysis-New-Zealand-Dollar-Ready-to-Bounce.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #NZDUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/alFsOin7mK
  • Bank of England says it will take all needed steps to protect stability $GBP
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.87% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.49% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.48% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.29% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ofuVwGPC25
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 CHF PMI Manufacturing (FEB) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 48.0 Previous: 47.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-02
  • Recessions can devastate the economy and disrupt the fortunes of individuals, businesses, and investors. But economic decline in the business cycle is inevitable, and your trading can be defined by how you respond to crisis. learn how to prepare here: https://t.co/e4CnobJCss https://t.co/fFuzza3PJy
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 2.74% France 40: 2.44% Wall Street: 1.70% US 500: 1.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/BGiHA8V6Rb
  • #USD #Gold suggesting more fear to come, triangle continuation pattern breakout and retest, bullish engulfing (circled red). $1690/oz recent high resistance target, close < $1560/oz failure / stop #TechnicalAnalysis https://t.co/hGBYc1JOhx
  • Join @DavidCottleFX 's #webinar at 3:00 AM ET/8:00 AM GMT for your weekly update on the top Asia Pacific market drivers that traders should watch this week. Register here: https://t.co/HNf3Axw8s5 https://t.co/aIcW7OTzW5
  • Get your stock market basics right - what is the stock market and how does stock trading work? Find out here: https://t.co/JfAJLAtlsY https://t.co/iiQmo74UAw
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: New Zealand Dollar Ready to Bounce?

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: New Zealand Dollar Ready to Bounce?

2020-03-02 01:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

NZD/USD Technical ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • New Zealand Dollar testing key support after sliding to 11-year low
  • Positive RSI divergence suggests that selling pressure may be ebbing
  • Retail trader positioning studies offer mixed NZD/USD trading bias

The New Zealand Dollar has slumped to touch the lowest level in almost eleven years against its US counterpart. The currency is now testing support in the 0.6197-0.6245 area, a barrier marked by a bottom dating to August-September 2015.

Last week, it was noted that the appearance of positive RSI divergence warns of ebbing downside momentum. This may precede a period of sideways consolidation or even set the stage for a rebound before the dominant move lower is re-engaged.

Losses since then have only made the “price versus RSI” disparity appear more dramatic. Initial resistance is at 0.6479, with a daily close above that needed to begin neutralizing near-term selling pressure. The 0.6425-96 congestion region follows. Breaking support targets the 0.5914-0.6042 region next.

New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - daily

NZD/USD daily chart created using TradingView

NZD/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

Chart of New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar exchange rate, trader sentiment

Retail sentiment data shows 81.60% of traders are net-long, with the long-to-short ratio at 4.44 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 8.89% higher than yesterday and 13.95% higher from last week, while the net-short count is 22.37% higher than yesterday and 17.70% lower from last week.

IG Client Sentiment(IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, soretail traders being net-long suggests NZD/USD may continue to fall. However, positioningis less net-long than yesterday even though it is moresocompared with last week.This makes for a clouded sentiment-based outlook.

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the Comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP Weekly Price Forecast: Euro vs British Pound Signals Upside Break
EUR/GBP Weekly Price Forecast: Euro vs British Pound Signals Upside Break
2020-02-28 15:30:00
New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: Kiwi Plunges Through Support
New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: Kiwi Plunges Through Support
2020-02-28 15:00:00
GBP/USD: May Trade Even Lower Below This Price, British Pound vs USD Outlook
GBP/USD: May Trade Even Lower Below This Price, British Pound vs USD Outlook
2020-02-28 10:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Eyes Break of 2020 Downtrend
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Eyes Break of 2020 Downtrend
2020-02-28 06:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.