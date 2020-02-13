We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Kiwi Dollar Rally Belies Downtrend

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Kiwi Dollar Rally Belies Downtrend

2020-02-13 06:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

NZD/USD Technical ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • New Zealand Dollar rebounds, may have scope to prolong recovery
  • Retail trader sentiment studies warn selling pressure may be ebbing
  • Long-term chart setup paints gains as corrective, trend as bearish

The New Zealand Dollar launched a spirited recovery against its US counterpart after finding support at a three-month low just under the 0.64 figure. Prices have edged past the midline of the falling channel guiding them lower since the beginning of the year, hinting that a challenge of the upper boundary may be next.

To manage that, buyers will first need to sustain a daily close above support-turned-resistance in the 0.6482-96 area. Securing a foothold above the channel top thereafter would neutralize near-term selling pressure and put structural resistance from July 2017 back in play.

New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - daily

NZD/USD daily chart created using TradingView

Recent gains notwithstanding, the longer-term setup appears to project a bearish bias. January saw prices recoil on a retest of support-turned-resistance that guided nearly two decades of gains before being broken last year. A bearish Dark Cloud Cover candlestick pattern warns steeper losses to follow.

New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - monthly

NZD/USD monthly chart created using TradingView

NZD/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

Chart of New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar prices, retail trader sentiment

Retail trader data shows 61.15% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.57 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 18.85% lower than yesterday and 15.84% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.13% higher than yesterday and 5.26% lower from last week.

IG Client Sentiment(IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, soretail traders being net-long suggests NZD/USD may continue to fall. However,positioning is less net-long than yesterday and compared with a week ago.This warns that prices may reverse higher.

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the Comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

