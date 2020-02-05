NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Rebound in the Works?

NZD/USD Technical ANALYSIS: BEARISH

New Zealand Dollar steadies after dropping to 2-month low vs. USD

Bullish Morning Star candlestick setup hints a bounce may be on tap

Overall chart positioning continues to favor a broadly bearish bias

The New Zealand Dollar is idling in digestion mode having managed a tepid recovery against its US counterpart. The rise comes after the currency slid to a 2-month low having topped above the 0.67 figure and pushed through uptrend support established from October lows (as expected).

On one hand, the rise kept the NZD/USD conspicuously locked within the 0.6425-96 congestion area, painting the rise as corrective within the context of a larger selloff. On the other, it was produced a bullish Morning Star candlestick pattern, which may precede a larger reversal upward.

Recommended by Ilya Spivak Traits of Successful Traders Get My Guide

A daily close back above 0.6496 looks like it would set the stage for prices to extend upward for a challenge bounds of the 2020 downtrend. That is marked by a falling trend line set from the December 30 high, now at 0.6573. This threshold is reinforced by long-term resistance establishing the decline from July 2017.

Alternatively, a turn lower that establishes a foothold below 0.6425 probably targets the 0.6322-36 inflection region next. Below that, NZD/USD sellers face a potent hurdle marked by the 2015 price floor in the 0.6197-0.6245 zone.

NZD/USD daily chart created using TradingView

NZD/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

NZD/USD BEARISH Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 13% -13% 3% Weekly 32% -42% -7%

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the Comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter