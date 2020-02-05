We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro May Rise on Retail Sales as Traders Eye Key Debt Release
2020-02-05 08:00:00
2020-02-04 12:40:00
US Dollar Jumps, GBP/USD Crumbles and Crude Oil Sets a Fresh Low
2020-02-04 15:00:00
New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD Outlook May Shift Bullish as Yen Sinks
2020-02-05 00:00:00
Japanese Yen May Gain on China Slowdown Woes, British Pound Sinks
2020-02-04 00:00:00
Gold Prices Higher on Virus Fears Despite Asian Stock Gains
2020-02-05 07:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakdown Underway– GLD Trade Levels
2020-02-04 16:30:00
Gold Prices Higher on Virus Fears Despite Asian Stock Gains
2020-02-05 07:00:00
Dow Posts Biggest Gap in a Year, Dollar Rallies Ahead of US Growth Proxy
2020-02-05 02:40:00
Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch
2020-02-05 01:00:00
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rally Falters- Crypto Trade Levels
2020-02-04 19:15:00
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Rebound in the Works?

2020-02-05 06:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

NZD/USD Technical ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • New Zealand Dollar steadies after dropping to 2-month low vs. USD
  • Bullish Morning Star candlestick setup hints a bounce may be on tap
  • Overall chart positioning continues to favor a broadly bearish bias

The New Zealand Dollar is idling in digestion mode having managed a tepid recovery against its US counterpart. The rise comes after the currency slid to a 2-month low having topped above the 0.67 figure and pushed through uptrend support established from October lows (as expected).

On one hand, the rise kept the NZD/USD conspicuously locked within the 0.6425-96 congestion area, painting the rise as corrective within the context of a larger selloff. On the other, it was produced a bullish Morning Star candlestick pattern, which may precede a larger reversal upward.

Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

A daily close back above 0.6496 looks like it would set the stage for prices to extend upward for a challenge bounds of the 2020 downtrend. That is marked by a falling trend line set from the December 30 high, now at 0.6573. This threshold is reinforced by long-term resistance establishing the decline from July 2017.

Alternatively, a turn lower that establishes a foothold below 0.6425 probably targets the 0.6322-36 inflection region next. Below that, NZD/USD sellers face a potent hurdle marked by the 2015 price floor in the 0.6197-0.6245 zone.

New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - daily

NZD/USD daily chart created using TradingView

NZD/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

NZD/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 13% -13% 3%
Weekly 32% -42% -7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the Comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

News & Analysis at your fingertips.