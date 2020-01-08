NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Will the Kiwi Dollar Keep Falling?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook Mired by Opening Range Amid Failed Test of August High
2020-01-08 01:00:00
Correction Conundrum in the US Dollar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2020-01-07 19:47:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD Slammed, EUR/USD Eyes US ISM Report - US Market Open
2020-01-07 14:00:00
GBP/USD: Cable Eyes Pushing to 1.3300 as Support Holds – GBP vs USD Forecast
2020-01-07 11:03:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Spikes as US-Iran Tensions Boil, Nikkei Diverges
2020-01-08 03:06:00
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Surge as Iran Retaliates. Eyes on Trump
2020-01-08 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Surge as Iran Retaliates. Eyes on Trump
2020-01-08 00:00:00
Gold Buying Persists, Oil Longs Extended, Copper Risks Topping Out - COT Report
2020-01-07 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Surge as Iran Retaliates. Eyes on Trump
2020-01-08 00:00:00
Gold Buying Persists, Oil Longs Extended, Copper Risks Topping Out - COT Report
2020-01-07 17:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crypto Price Forecast: BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LTCUSD Levels to Watch
2020-01-07 21:00:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-06 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Consumer Confidence Index (DEC) due at 05:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 39.5 Previous: 38.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-08
  • The fourth quarter of 2019 saw global equities roar higher as some key headwinds were put on pause and investors seized the opportunity to bid stocks higher. What should we expect in 2020? Find out from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/pMfzd4GAO7 https://t.co/GgQ4hQecuu
  • After 100 votes, it seems 'wait and see' is the top vote in my poll asking how traders are positioned in their risk bearing...by a modest margin https://t.co/QDx22pFgNN
  • APAC Equities Update: Nikkei 225 (-1.38%), Shanghai Composite (-0.57%), KOSPI (-0.72%), ASX 200 (-0.15%) [delayed[
  • Poll: Where do you stand on risk trends as trade war and recession fears ebb but geopolitical tensions fill the gap?
  • Hey, traders 👋 we are starting this new year on a new social channel. Get your live AMAS with our analysts, market updates and tools to improve your trading strategy. Join us now! 👉 https://t.co/pHGzVMqsC4 https://t.co/BS4jn3LFf0
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.40% Gold: 1.01% Silver: 0.96% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/EvlCpGKkVd
  • The #JapaneseYen has seen demand surge as investors flee more pro-growth assets. But the same impulse has taken a toll on its local #Nikkei225 stock index. https://t.co/qvSOvpGZ7v
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.11% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fLpkszQAXL
  • With this reversal from crude oil after the Iranian attack on the US basis, looking at the biggest upper wick on $CL_F since Feb 2016 https://t.co/0kmn5qT7wq
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Will the Kiwi Dollar Keep Falling?

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Will the Kiwi Dollar Keep Falling?

2020-01-08 02:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

NZD/USD Technical ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • NZ Dollar breaks monthly trend support after rejection at key resistance
  • Short-term chart positioning warns sellers may struggle to follow through
  • Overall trend bias still bearish absent recovery north of the 0.70 figure
Top Trading Opportunities in 2019
Top Trading Opportunities in 2019
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

The New Zealand Dollar extended lower as expected after putting in a Shooting Star candlestick at 2.5-year trend resistance and pushing through support guiding December’s month-long rally. Sellers are now flirting with minor resistance-turned-support at 0.6636. A daily close below that opens the door for a descent to challenge the dense 0.6425-96 support zone.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Will the Kiwi Dollar Keep Falling?

Daily NZD/USD chart created using TradingView

A look at the four-hour chart suggests immediate selling pressure may struggle for follow-through however. Positive RSI divergence has emerged on a test of upward-sloping support set from early December, pointing to ebbing bearish momentum. What follows next may be mere consolidation before liquidation resumes, but a bounce might also materialize.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Will the Kiwi Dollar Keep Falling?

4-hour NZD/USD chart created using TradingView

Initial resistance is at 0.6680, marked by January’s range top and reinforced by a falling trend line defining the descent from the December 31 high. A close above that would suggest near-term selling pressure has been neutralized. Upending the case for a long-term, structural decline will take more effort however. The monthly chart suggests that would require reclaiming a foothold near the 0.70 figure, above the 2018 high.

New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - monthly

Monthly NZD/USD chart created using TradingView

NZD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -15% -1% -6%
Weekly 2% 4% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the Comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/JPY & GBP/JPY Signals to Consider - Euro & GBP vs Yen Price Outlook
EUR/JPY & GBP/JPY Signals to Consider - Euro & GBP vs Yen Price Outlook
2020-01-07 15:30:00
GBP/USD: Cable Eyes Pushing to 1.3300 as Support Holds – GBP vs USD Forecast
GBP/USD: Cable Eyes Pushing to 1.3300 as Support Holds – GBP vs USD Forecast
2020-01-07 11:03:00
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Downtrend Resuming?
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Downtrend Resuming?
2020-01-07 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Posts Solid Gains as US-Iran Tensions Sap Risk Appetite
Japanese Yen Posts Solid Gains as US-Iran Tensions Sap Risk Appetite
2020-01-07 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.