NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Will the Kiwi Dollar Keep Falling?

NZ Dollar breaks monthly trend support after rejection at key resistance

Short-term chart positioning warns sellers may struggle to follow through

Overall trend bias still bearish absent recovery north of the 0.70 figure

The New Zealand Dollar extended lower as expected after putting in a Shooting Star candlestick at 2.5-year trend resistance and pushing through support guiding December’s month-long rally. Sellers are now flirting with minor resistance-turned-support at 0.6636. A daily close below that opens the door for a descent to challenge the dense 0.6425-96 support zone.

A look at the four-hour chart suggests immediate selling pressure may struggle for follow-through however. Positive RSI divergence has emerged on a test of upward-sloping support set from early December, pointing to ebbing bearish momentum. What follows next may be mere consolidation before liquidation resumes, but a bounce might also materialize.

Initial resistance is at 0.6680, marked by January’s range top and reinforced by a falling trend line defining the descent from the December 31 high. A close above that would suggest near-term selling pressure has been neutralized. Upending the case for a long-term, structural decline will take more effort however. The monthly chart suggests that would require reclaiming a foothold near the 0.70 figure, above the 2018 high.

