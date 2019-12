New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD Price Action Eyes GDP Data Due

Chicago Fed's Evans: - Policy in good position - At a spot where we are pausing policy $DXY $SPX

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.20%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.92%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/xpALXUMr1b

#Gold a confusing mixture of lower highs and higher lows. Year-end risk-off moves could boost supportive sentiment. Get your $gld technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/IhBBN6OKb4 $XAUUSD https://t.co/XV6Pl4hNSI

Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.26% Gold: -0.06% Silver: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/kztm3QkSSC

Prospect of a further expansion in multiples may keep bolstering equities with the Fed pumping billions of dollars into the financial system each day (assuming earnings/cash flows hold up and the US consumer does its part and spends big this holiday) https://t.co/1PWLUTSxzI

Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.33% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/R5XfVdudjt

$USDCNH $ES_F https://t.co/GQ7I6irJ4x

Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.10% Wall Street: 0.01% Germany 30: -0.09% France 40: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/NDFmWD1doK

The 2Yr/10Yr Treasury Yield Curve steepens to highest point since June $TNX https://t.co/QjWKyaPO4Y