NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Downturn Brewing at Trend Top?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Elliott Wave Analysis: US Dollar Progresses in Weaker Trend
2019-12-16 21:39:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-12-16 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Analysis Shows GBP/SEK, GBP/NOK Outlook Bearish
2019-12-17 05:00:00
British Pound, GBP/USD Outlook as No-Deal Brexit Fears Resurface
2019-12-17 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-12-16 16:30:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Calendar Winds Down into Year-End
2019-12-16 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Analysis Shows GBP/SEK, GBP/NOK Outlook Bearish
2019-12-17 05:00:00
S&P 500 Melting Higher, So Why Aren't Emerging Markets Following Suit?
2019-12-17 04:01:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-12-16 16:30:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Multi-Month Triangle Eyes Bullish Breakout
2019-12-16 15:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What are the truths and myths of #forex trading? Find out from @DailyFX analysts here: https://t.co/uF75VPzstr #FOMOintrading https://t.co/JwYueocL3k
  • British Pound Analysis Shows #GBPSEK, #GBPNOK Outlook Bearish - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2019/12/17/British-Pound-Analysis-Show-GBPSEK-GBPNOK-Outlook-Bearish.html
  • #DidYouKnow the global trade volumes dropped by close to 10% amid the Great Recession. Want to know your #tradewars history? Get it here: https://t.co/f4loFVimeY https://t.co/YnpGN0wNN8
  • #GBP, #NOK and #SEK are expected to be the most-active #G10 majors versus #USD with one-week implied volatility at 9.30, 8.45 and 8.38 respectively
  • The $USDINR may fall as the Nifty 50 rises after the US and China avoided tariff escalation and Indian CPI increased at its fastest pace since July 2016 amid on onion shortage. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/iXLf98geXL https://t.co/oSFSISajrA
  • Asia Pacific Equities Update: Nikkei 225 (+0.41%), Shanghai Composite (+0.97%), KOSPI (+1.15%), ASX 200 (-0.04%) [delayed]
  • The $SGD is driven by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which manages exchange rate instead of short-term interest rates. Learn more on the SGD and how to trade it.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/eWLM9XZs5Y https://t.co/6gsnYPksYT
  • Negative RSI divergence in the OMX-tracking ETF EWD as it reaches 15-month highs. #Brexit uncertainty could trim some of its gains ahead of the #Riksbank rate decision later this week https://t.co/UXLocjg81Y
  • LIVE NOW! Senior Currency Strategist @IlyaSpivak discusses the technical and fundamental AUD/USD outlook for the week ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/378612179?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • Sentiment-linked Australian Dollar weakening vs its major peers as Asia Pacific trade sees cautious risk aversion despite rosy Wall Street session yesterday with #Nikkei225 futures pointing lower. Anti-risk Japanese Yen outperforming $AUDUSD $AUDJPY #JPY #AUD https://t.co/vOGvECmb1u
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Downturn Brewing at Trend Top?

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Downturn Brewing at Trend Top?

2019-12-17 06:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

NZD/USD Technical ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • NZ Dollar may turn lower after showing Shooting Star candle at resistance
  • Four-hour chart reveals bearish Head and Shoulders patter, RSI divergence
  • Bearish scenario needs confirmation on a break of near-term trend support

The New Zealand Dollar has stalled after hitting resistance guiding it lower against its US counterpart since July 2017. The appearance of a dramatic-looking Shooting Star candlestick speaks to ebbing bullish conviction, which may precede a downturn.

Back-to-back support levels are clustered in the 0.6425-96 area. A daily close below its lower bound would breach the series of higher lows set from October’s swing bottom, neutralizing near-term upside pressure and setting the stage for resumption of the longer-term decline.

New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - daily

Daily NZD/USD chart created using TradingView

Zooming in to the four-hour chart for a sense of more immediate positioning reveals what might be the makings of a Head and Shoulders (H&S) topping pattern. Negative RSI divergence speaks to diminished upward momentum, bolstering the case for a downside scenario.

Nevertheless, confirmation on a break of upward-sloping trend support is still pending. Absent that, the current setup might be seen as unattractive on risk/reward grounds by would-be sellers as NZD/USD hovers squarely at near-term support (0.6576). A test of swing low support at 0.6518 may follow if it is broken.

New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - 4 hour

4-hour NZD/USD chart created using TradingView

NZD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -14% -16% -16%
Weekly -13% -9% -10%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the Comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Forecast: Multi-Month Triangle Eyes Bullish Breakout
Crude Oil Forecast: Multi-Month Triangle Eyes Bullish Breakout
2019-12-16 15:30:00
Gold Price: XAU/USD Key Chart Signals to end Consolidation- GLD Forecast
Gold Price: XAU/USD Key Chart Signals to end Consolidation- GLD Forecast
2019-12-16 10:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Flirting with Support Break
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Flirting with Support Break
2019-12-16 01:00:00
AUD/USD Price Outlook: Australian Dollar Affixed to its 200-DMA
AUD/USD Price Outlook: Australian Dollar Affixed to its 200-DMA
2019-12-13 20:17:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.