NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Trend Aims Lower Amid Congestion

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Reaction to Trump-Powell Meeting Mired by Monthly Open Range
2019-11-19 02:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2019-11-18 17:05:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate May Rise as AUD/USD Price Falls on Trade Woes
2019-11-19 00:00:00
Sterling Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Face Key Resistance
2019-11-18 18:49:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Drive Higher Stalls at Resistance
2019-11-18 21:00:00
US Dollar Dives to Session Lows after Trump Meets with Fed Chair Powell
2019-11-18 16:25:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
VIX: A Global Volatility Breakout Could Be Around the Corner
2019-11-18 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Turning on US-China Trade War News - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-11-18 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hold Up as Markets Track US-China Trade News
2019-11-18 07:15:00
Weekly Crude Oil Forecast: Energy Prices Beat Back Macroeconomic Headwinds
2019-11-18 04:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook Dims as Moving Averages are Pierced
2019-11-18 18:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Struggle Continues, Mired by Conflicting Signals
2019-11-14 13:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Trend Aims Lower Amid Congestion - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/nzd-usd/2019/11/19/NZDUSD-Technical-Analysis-Trend-Aims-Lower-Amid-Congestion.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #NZDUSD #technicalanalysis
  • - #Gold prices may rise if the ECB and FOMC meeting minutes incite rate-cut expectations - #SwedishKrona, #NorwegianKrone may also rise if dovish bets boost appeal of riskier FX - NOK, SEK may retreat on OECD publication, trade war risks, Sweden report https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/11/19/Gold-Prices-SEK-NOK-May-Rise-on-ECB-FOMC-Minutes.html
  • As promised, here is a link to my previous webinar where I outlined how leveraged debt could exacerbate a downturn - https://t.co/gfjnm1bPBo
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.65%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 84.85%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/jG45w8zAEK
  • Now consider the long-term trajectory of inflation and bond yields in this context, and where we are today starts making a lot more sense... https://t.co/smTjd1lF6n
  • My trading video for today: 'Dollar Extend Slide on Trump-Powell Meeting, Risk Unperturbed by Currency, Trade War Risks' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/11/19/Dollar-Extend-Slide-on-Trump-Powell-Meeting-Risk-Unperturbed-by-Currency-Trade-War-Risks.html?CHID=9&QPID=917719
  • Canadian Dollar Forecast in AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD Rates #CAD $AUDCAD $NZDCAD $GBPCAD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/11/19/Canadian-Dollar-Forecast-in-AUDCAD-NZDCAD-GBPCAD-Rates.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/M0QbJLCrLZ
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.11% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/aluzscA5px
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.39% Germany 30: 0.30% Wall Street: 0.15% US 500: 0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/YkBg8TG2NM
  • $EURGBP broke through a congestive range it has been stuck in since around mid-October. What are the implications for the pair’s downside breakout and where is it heading? Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/hHaGgulbQD https://t.co/Fo1OZGrpQc
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Trend Aims Lower Amid Congestion

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Trend Aims Lower Amid Congestion

2019-11-19 03:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

NZD/USD Technical ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • New Zealand Dollar manages to defend its six-week uptrend
  • Longer-term chart setup still favoring a broadly bearish bias
  • Daily close below 0.6322 may mark downtrend resumption

Get help building confidence in your NZD/USD strategy with our free trading guide!

The New Zealand Dollar is idling above support in the 0.6322-34 area. Last week’s would-be bearish breakout failed to find follow-through, with NZD/USD recoiling back into a now-familiar range containing price action since mid-October.

Immediate support-turned-resistance is in the 0.6425-41 zone. A push above that is swiftly met by a similar barrier in the 0.6482-96 region. Breaking above the latter boundary with confirmation on a daily closing basis seems like prerequisite for longer-lasting gains.

The dominant trend bias is likely to remain bearish even in this scenario however. Neutralizing that probably requires breaching trend resistance set from July 2017, now just below the 0.68 figure. Piercing below 0.6322 would violate the bounds of the upswing from October lows, marking downtrend resumption.

New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - daily

Daily NZD/USD chart created using TradingView

Zooming out to the monthly chart for a look at broader-based positioning helps explain current indecision. NZD/USD is sitting squarely atop a 16-year price inflection area centered around the 0.60 figure. A struggle for conviction at such a potent threshold seems entirely within reason.

Nevertheless, the overall bias appears to favor weakness here as well. The Kiwi Dollar cleared two-decade support in August, setting the stage for what looks like a tectonic downside pivot. Offsetting those cues likely demands clawing back above 0.6970.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Trend Aims Lower Amid Congestion

Monthly NZD/USD chart created using TradingView

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the Comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Turning on US-China Trade War News - Next Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Turning on US-China Trade War News - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-11-18 18:00:00
Euro & US Dollar Consolidate vs Swiss Franc- EUR/CHF, USD/CHF Price Analysis
Euro & US Dollar Consolidate vs Swiss Franc- EUR/CHF, USD/CHF Price Analysis
2019-11-18 15:00:00
Gold Rate May Dip Further – Bearish Signals on XAU/USD Price Chart
Gold Rate May Dip Further – Bearish Signals on XAU/USD Price Chart
2019-11-18 10:30:00
Japanese Yen Gains, But USD/JPY Up-Channel Remains Key
Japanese Yen Gains, But USD/JPY Up-Channel Remains Key
2019-11-18 03:17:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.