NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Rebound May Be Ending

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price: Resistance Remains Firm Ahead of ECB Meeting, PMIs
2019-10-23 08:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Initiates Lower Highs and Lows Ahead of ECB Meeting
2019-10-23 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Briefing: GBP Price Eases, October 31 Deadline to be Missed
2019-10-23 08:00:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP Eyes BoE Testimony Amid Brexit Drama
2019-10-23 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate Sinks as Brexit Limbo Opens the Door to Yen Strength
2019-10-22 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Dovish Fed Bets Firm, Liquidity Up
2019-10-21 20:50:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Fade Despite OPEC-Cut Reports, US Stock Build Eyed
2019-10-23 05:45:00
Trump Policies Invite Inflation But Gold Prices May Fall Anyway
2019-10-23 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Fade Despite OPEC-Cut Reports, US Stock Build Eyed
2019-10-23 05:45:00
Crude Oil Prices Jump on OPEC Supply Cut Hopes This December
2019-10-22 15:40:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-10-22 20:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-22 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Silver is a precious metal commodity that investors use as an inflation hedge and safe-haven asset. Find out what are some strategies and tips to trade silver here: https://t.co/f67gnRUGoo #CommoditieswithDailyFX https://t.co/Blj2PaJZVz
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.03%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.58%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/YBa3o6HUml
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.25% Silver: 0.20% Oil - US Crude: -0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/k4lIb74AX4
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.02% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.11% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/SEL9ZfqXwT
  • RT @BChappatta: *KUDLOW: UNRESOLVED ISSUES IN PHASE 1 COULD SPILL INTO PHASE 2 this is farce
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy?Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/chL9NmEE6T
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.13% US 500: -0.20% Germany 30: -0.55% France 40: -0.62% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/68ZM5scRYu
  • German Finance Minister on Brexit Extension- Pushing Back the Data by Two or Three Weeks to Allow Ratification Will Rather Not Be a Problem- Reuters
  • Get trading education and join our analysts for live coverage of all major economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars?re-author=Cottle?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • The $JPY is overwhelmingly in the grip of fundamental and macro action, but $USDJPY charts show the pair in a fascinating spot. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/nD8RuyzvGG https://t.co/aIKgiiuv0v
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Rebound May Be Ending

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Rebound May Be Ending

2019-10-23 04:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

NZD/USD Technical ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • NZ Dollar bounces as expected but gains might be cut short
  • Indecision, early signs of topping might precede a downturn
  • Break of initial support may open the way to test below 0.63

Get help building confidence in your NZD/USD strategy with our free trading guide!

The New Zealand Dollar pushed higher against its US namesake after completing a bullish Head and Shoulders (H&S) chart pattern, as expected. The pair is now testing resistance in the 0.6425-41 area, with a daily close above that exposing former support in the 0.6482-96 zone.

The H&S setup implies extension upward to challenge the latter barrier but sign of indecision have emerged to cast doubt on continued follow-through. The appearance of a Shooting Star candlestick pattern at resistance warns that buyers might be losing their resolve.

New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - daily

Daily NZD/USD chart created using TradingView

Zooming in to the four-hour chart seems to reinforce the possibility of a downturn. Prices broke support guiding their week-long upswing while forming a Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern, which often signals topping. Negative RSI divergence bolsters the case for a downside scenario.

In fact, the pair might be carving out a smaller-scale H&S top with neckline at 0.6398. If confirmed, the setup would initially call for a pullback to challenge resistance-turned-support in the 0.6338-54 area. Falling back below might clear the way to probe back under the 0.63 figure.

New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - 4hr

4-hour NZD/USD chart created using TradingView

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the Comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Maintain Bull Flag Continuation Pattern - Key Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Prices Maintain Bull Flag Continuation Pattern - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2019-10-22 14:30:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Price Forecast: Bullish Signals and Critical Levels
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Price Forecast: Bullish Signals and Critical Levels
2019-10-22 14:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price: USD/CAD Falls to Multi- Month Low Ahead of CAD Data
Canadian Dollar Price: USD/CAD Falls to Multi- Month Low Ahead of CAD Data
2019-10-22 09:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rise Puts 17-Month Trend at Risk
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rise Puts 17-Month Trend at Risk
2019-10-22 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.