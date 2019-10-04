New Zealand Dollar Downtrends Keep Ten Year Lows In Play

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Opening Month Range Foreshadows Larger Rebound Going Into NFP
2019-10-04 00:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-03 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-03 19:00:00
USD/CAD Reversal, GBP/USD Rises, US Dollar Eyes ISM Data - US Market Open
2019-10-03 13:20:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-03 19:00:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Fed to Cut Further & Fuel Yen Breakout
2019-10-03 18:44:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Gold, Oil, Stocks & USD Perform During FOMC Rate Cut Cycles
2019-10-03 17:00:00
Gold Prices Bounce as USD Retreats, Can GLD Bulls Hold the Line?
2019-10-03 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Gold, Oil, Stocks & USD Perform During FOMC Rate Cut Cycles
2019-10-03 17:00:00
Crude Oil Price: Trend Breakdown Nears Prior Reversal Zone
2019-10-03 11:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
2019-10-01 05:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RBA FSR: Australian banks' profits are high but likely to decline, important banks aren't overly cautious in lending policy #RBA #AUDUSD -BBG
  • RBA FSR: Risks from falling home prices have reduced but still exist. Global growth has slowed and downside risks have risen #RBA #AUDUSD -BBG
  • RBA Financial Stability Review (FSR): Australia financial system resilience to shocks is rising, uncertainty about global growth outlook has increased #RBA #AUDUSD -BBG
  • The $USD made quite broad gains in the third quarter but those have not been sufficient to yet break $USDJPY’s trading range. NZD/JPY meanwhile is clearly biased lower. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/zdOzKhZzDP https://t.co/hsHKDqVCFq
  • #USDPHP still lower despite Philippine CPI clocking in at 0.9% y/y in September versus 1.1% expected (softest outcome in over 3 years). #BSP central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno was quick to step in and mention that the outcome was part of an expected downward trajectory https://t.co/LYE88sliax
  • Nvidia jumped over 4% today after US data missed and fueled ultra-aggressive easing bets, but the longer-term outlook shows it is still down from its 2018 high and appears to be forming a bearish Symmetrical Triangle pattern. Is Nvidia a proxy for where equity markets are headed? https://t.co/W754haDfwq
  • Nvidia jumped over 4% today after US data missed and fueled ultra-aggressive easing bets, but the longer-term outlook shows it is still down from its 2018 high and appears to be forming a bearish Symmetrical Triangle pattern. Is Nvidia a proxy for where equity markets are headed? https://t.co/cmzP6ZGC1C
  • Given #Trade and #recession worries worldwide and low interest rates and crumbling business confidence at home, it's no wonder that #NZD should be under pressure. The technical charts don't offer much hope of respite either. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/nzd-usd/2019/10/04/New-Zealand-Dollar-Downtrends-Keep-Ten-Year-Lows-In-Play.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • RT @FirstSquawk: U.S-CHINA TRADE TENSIONS AND LOCAL POLITICAL UNREST CONTINUE TO DAMPEN DEMAND - HONG KONG PMI
  • The $USD technical outlook against the Indian Rupee, Indonesian Rupiah and Malaysian Ringgit contains bearish warning signs. Those seem lacking however against the$SGD. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/rxB59n35LP https://t.co/4qmllTWazF
New Zealand Dollar Downtrends Keep Ten Year Lows In Play

New Zealand Dollar Downtrends Keep Ten Year Lows In Play

2019-10-04 00:35:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis Talking Points:

  • NZD/USD is down to lows not seen since the financial crisis
  • Downtrends look solid on both the daily and monthly charts
  • Bulls might step back in if risk appetite revives but they’re unlikely to break those trends

Find out what retail foreign exchange investors make of the New Zealand Dollar’s chances right now at the DailyFX Sentiment Page

The New Zealand Dollar is close to its lowest point for ten years against its big US brother as fundamental factors both foreign and domestic conspire against it.

As a growth sensitive currency, global trade fears and worries about widespread economic slowdown weigh heavily on it. Closer to home, record-low New Zealand interest rates and the worrying news that these have had little effect on chronically weak business confidence, don’t exactly add to the currency’s allure.

Technically, NZD/USD remains clearly under the influence of the long-term downtrend which has been in place since it topped out at its post-crisis peak on July 2014.

New Zealand Dollar Vs US Dollar, Monthy Chart

The pair’s daily chart makes scarcely better reading for the bulls. There, NZD/USD remains firmly in the grip of a downtrend channel which has bound the market since August 7 and which, in any case, is merely a more gently sloping path than the sharper fall from July’s highs which preceded it.

New Zealand Dollar Vs US Dollar, Daily Chart

This week’s notable low, October 1’s fall to US$62.05 may have taken the Kiwi down to lows not seen since April 2009, but recent price action shows a succession of lower highs which strongly suggests that the currency will go lower yet.

Bulls might get themselves out of jail to some extent if they can meaningfully top the previous chart peak September 25’s 63.42. If they can get comfortable there, then September 12’s one-month top of 64.44 might be attainable but that looks like a very big ask given that any gains are likely to be mere staging posts on the road lower.

There may be some near-term support in the 63.36 area which limited the bears on a daily closing basis earlier this week, ahead of that intraday low of October 1. Below that, however, channel support in the 61.69 region would be in play. This channel has not endured many downside tests and may prove rather fragile if the market forces one.

New Zealand Dollar Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Price Outlook: Fed to Cut Further & Fuel Yen Breakout
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Fed to Cut Further & Fuel Yen Breakout
2019-10-03 18:44:00
Dow Jones, Dax 30 Price Forecast: Price Tests More Weekly Support Levels
Dow Jones, Dax 30 Price Forecast: Price Tests More Weekly Support Levels
2019-10-03 14:44:00
FTSE 100 Price Outlook: Throttling Brings Topping Pattern into Clear View
FTSE 100 Price Outlook: Throttling Brings Topping Pattern into Clear View
2019-10-03 11:00:00
British Pound Price: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY at a Crossroads After Brexit Proposal
British Pound Price: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY at a Crossroads After Brexit Proposal
2019-10-03 09:44:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.