NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Bounce Hinted, Trend Still Aims Lower

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver Prices Shoot Higher While Gold Lags, EURUSD Feels for a Low
2019-09-23 19:24:00
EUR/USD: Euro Wilts on Woeful PMI Data, ECB’s Draghi Speaks
2019-09-23 16:47:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
New Zealand Dollar May Rise Against USD, British Pound Weakened
2019-09-23 23:00:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD & Gold
2019-09-23 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD & Gold
2019-09-23 16:00:00
EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report
2019-09-23 09:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rally to Persist If Bullish RSI Signal Takes Shape
2019-09-24 00:00:00
Silver Prices Shoot Higher While Gold Lags, EURUSD Feels for a Low
2019-09-23 19:24:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stocks Mixed As Oil Prices Rise, US, China to Keep Talking On Trade
2019-09-23 05:55:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on ECB Commentary, US PMI Data
2019-09-23 04:59:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Chart Forecast: BTCUSD Awaits Pennant Breakout
2019-09-20 17:10:00
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
More View more
Notice

DailyFX PLUS Content Now Available Freely to all DailyFX Users

Real Time News
  • #PBOC Governor Yi says there has been good progress in mitigating risk in financial markets, saying they are contained
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.11% Oil - US Crude: -0.36% Silver: -0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/A4Ono0W6EY
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.02% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.04% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/C0ATMwO307
  • LIVE NOW: Join DailyFX Currency Strategist @IlyaSpivak LIVE as he discusses the technical and fundamental #AUDUSD outlook for the week ahead. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/378612179?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.30%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 81.81%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7Rqmnt5gQI
  • Silver is acting like there's some unfinished business to the upside https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/live_events/2019/09/23/silver-gold-eurusd-forecast-JWweb-117.html https://t.co/F21C2O87jS
  • #USDPHP aiming higher as Philippine Central Bank Governor Benjamin Diokno says they are ready to use "any tool for price stability" ahead of this week's rate decision. The pair is still stuck in its persistent consolidative mode b/w 51.85 - 52.42 - https://t.co/Gr7YlvMI1v https://t.co/sq59AFuxAr
  • PBOC: China to enhance capacity in financial risk control, current interest rate level is 'moderate' #PBOC -BBG
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join DailyFX Currency Strategist @IlyaSpivak LIVE as he discusses the technical and fundamental #AUDUSD outlook for the week ahead. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/378612179?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • The #Euro is struggling for direction against the US Dollar but the near-term downtrend guiding it lower since late June remains firmly intact. Where is $EURUSD heading? Get your technical analysis from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/us6AINmuoe https://t.co/6n9a7Cg0sw
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Bounce Hinted, Trend Still Aims Lower

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Bounce Hinted, Trend Still Aims Lower

2019-09-24 02:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

NZD/USD Technical ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • Bullish candle pattern, RSI divergence hint at NZD/USD bounce ahead
  • Four-hour chart suggests corrective recovery may be underway already
  • Longer-term positioning continues to argue for a broadly bearish bias

Get help building confidence in your NZD/USD strategy with our free trading guide!

The New Zealand Dollar may be preparing to launch a recovery against its US counterpart. Prices put in a bullish Piercing Line candlestick pattern on a test of support in the 0.6197-0.6268 area, the August – September 2015 bottom. Positive RSI divergence bolsters the case for the upside scenario.

The first upside hurdle is marked by support-turned-resistance at 0.6328, the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion. Establishing a foothold back above that on a daily closing basis opens the door for a retest of the 0.6425-0.6441 zone, the October 2018 bottom.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Bounce Hinted, Trend Still Aims Lower

Daily NZD/USD chart created using TradingView

Sizing up more immediate positioning on the four-hour chart, it looks like a bounce is already underway. Prices have broken above resistance guiding them lower from the September 12 swing top, implying a change of near-term bias. Minor upside barriers line up at 0.6298, 0.6320 and 0.6359 from here.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Bounce Hinted, Trend Still Aims Lower

4-hour NZD/USD chart created using TradingView

Nevertheless, the monthly chart continues to paint a broadly bearish picture. Prices finished August with a breach of 19-year uptrend support, implying a lasting pivot in favor of the downside. Invalidating the case for structural weakness probably needs a convicting break above the 0.6829-0.6917 region.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Bounce Hinted, Trend Still Aims Lower

Monthly NZD/USD chart created using TradingView

On balance, suggests that any upside progress in the near term might be corrective within a broader downshift. Pre-positioning for the upcoming RBNZ rate decision may well be in play. Prices finished last week at a four-year low, which might have seemed over-extended ahead of punchy event risk.

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the Comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30 Forecast: Index Suffers Largest Drop in a Month as Weak Data and Resistance Overwhelm
DAX 30 Forecast: Index Suffers Largest Drop in a Month as Weak Data and Resistance Overwhelm
2019-09-23 18:10:00
FTSE 100 Price Rolling Over, Chart Patterns in Focus
FTSE 100 Price Rolling Over, Chart Patterns in Focus
2019-09-23 11:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Hammered at Resistance – What is Next?
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Hammered at Resistance – What is Next?
2019-09-23 09:53:00
Japanese Yen Strengthens But US Dollar Bulls Will Probably Step Back In
Japanese Yen Strengthens But US Dollar Bulls Will Probably Step Back In
2019-09-23 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.