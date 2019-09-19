NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Sellers in Control, 4-Year Floor Eyed

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Independence: The Cases For and Against
2019-09-19 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-18 12:33:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Muted on Bank of England Rate Decision
2019-09-19 11:34:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price: British Pound Outlook- Slowing Down Uptrend Move
2019-09-19 09:29:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stocks Mixed as Asian Investors Mull Fed Caution. BoJ Policy On Hold
2019-09-19 05:57:00
US Dollar Held Gains Post Fed Cut, Japanese Yen May Look Past BoJ
2019-09-18 23:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Uptrend Support Holds after September Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
2019-09-19 14:55:00
Gold Prices Bounce Off Support, Silver Prices to Challenge Key Resistance
2019-09-19 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Price Outlook: Sharp Moves, Nasty Headlines, Levels to Know
2019-09-19 12:34:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Markets Digest FOMC Rate Decision
2019-09-19 03:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/ARS, USD/ZAR in Focus
2019-09-17 17:25:00
More View more
Notice

DailyFX PLUS Content Now Available Freely to all DailyFX Users

Real Time News
  • A chart that I don't check as frequently as most majors, indices and the like, $NZDCAD is leaning on some big support https://t.co/bJrEQp5QGt
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.67%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 85.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/KnXJPN0iq9
  • RT @carlquintanilla: NEW: “The United States is set to ramp up the pressure on China if a trade deal is not agreed soon, a key White House…
  • #Oil started this week with a bang after a number a disruption of production in Saudi Arabia following this weekend’s drone attacks.. Get your crude oil #technicalanalysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/uAw5kJTrfO #OOTT https://t.co/JGydFfVPNK
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.07% Silver: 0.51% Gold: 0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/97pkfcSFUv
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.43% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.40% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.26% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.32% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3SiM0s7ywI
  • Canadian #Dollar Price Chart: $USDCAD Range, #Loonie Breakout Potential - Weekly - https://t.co/yRqgctahvk https://t.co/fWbboNCEHs
  • Join @JStanleyFX 's weekly #webinar on trading price action at 1:00 PM ET/5:00 PM GMT. Register here: https://t.co/hSLfMqTx3G https://t.co/01pPGTCkyx
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -3.06% #BITCOINCASH -4.12% #ETHEREUM +0.07% #RIPPLE -5.65% #LITECOIN -4.71%
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.41% Wall Street: 0.34% Germany 30: 0.07% France 40: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/emW4e8iBEr
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Sellers in Control, 4-Year Floor Eyed

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Sellers in Control, 4-Year Floor Eyed

2019-09-19 06:58:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

NZD/USD Technical ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • New Zealand Dollar recoils from resistance, eyeing 4-year bottom
  • Back-to-back support levels hinting at a grind on route below 0.62
  • Longer-term technical setup still argues for a broadly bearish bias

Get help building confidence in your NZD/USD strategy with our free trading guide!

The New Zealand Dollar fell after a brisk rebound lost momentum on a retest of support-turned-resistance in the 0.6425-41 area, as expected. The subsequent selloff has brought prices within striking distance of major support marked by the August-September 2015 bottom in the 0.6197-6268 area.

This barrier is reinforced by Fibonacci expansion levels at 0.6252 and 0.6190. A daily close below the latter level initially exposes the 61.8% Fib at 0.6129. Alternatively, a turn back above the 23.6% expansion at 0.6328 puts resistance in the 0.6425-41 zone back in focus.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Sellers in Control, 4-Year Floor Eyed

Daily NZD/USD chart created using TradingView

While sellers seem to have their work cut out for them as back-to-back support levels threaten to stymie progress, longer-term positioning still argues for a decidedly bearish bias. The monthly chart reveals NZD/USD finished August with a break of support guiding it higher for nearly two decades.

That speaks to a structural, tectonic pivot in favor of the downside. A formidable barrier looks to be clustered around the 0.60 figure and will need to be reckoned with. Beyond that however, there seem to be relatively few barriers on route below the 0.50 mark to test the 2009 post-Great Recession low.

New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar - monthly

Monthly NZD/USD chart created using TradingView

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the Comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Uptrend Support Holds after September Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Uptrend Support Holds after September Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
2019-09-19 14:55:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Price Outlook: Aussie and Kiwi Rattled by a Stronger USD
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Price Outlook: Aussie and Kiwi Rattled by a Stronger USD
2019-09-19 13:41:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Signficant Price Levels at Hand
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Signficant Price Levels at Hand
2019-09-19 10:00:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price: British Pound Outlook- Slowing Down Uptrend Move
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price: British Pound Outlook- Slowing Down Uptrend Move
2019-09-19 09:29:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.