NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Trend-Setting Move Eyed as RBNZ Looms

Never miss a story from Ilya Spivak

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Ilya Spivak

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

NZD/USD Technical ANALYSIS: NEUTRAL

  • NZD/USD countertrend support break hints 2-year down move back in play
  • Near-term setup hints immediate selling pressure has given way to indecision
  • RBNZ-inspired volatility may trigger breakout defining long-term price trend

Join the live RBNZ rate decision webinar to see how it impacts the price chart setup!

A break of counter-trend support guiding the New Zealand Dollar higher since mid-June suggests the dominant downtrend established from July 2017 has resumed. Sellers have challenged support in the 0.6482-96 area, with a daily close below that opening the door for a test of the October 2018 low at 0.6425.

Immediate resistance is in the 0.6559-91 congestion region. A break back above that eyes a dense layer of back-to-back support levels running up from 0.6653 through 0.6727. Beyond that, the dominant downtrend top intersects with the July swing top at 0.6791, making for a bias-defining barrier.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Trend-Setting Move Eyed as RBNZ Looms

NZD/USD daily chart created using TradingView

Zooming in to a four-hour chart, it seems prices have breached the bounds of the near-term downswing, settling into a congestion range. Indecision and proximity to support might discourage sellers on risk/reward grounds in the near term, putting the spotlight on the looming RBNZ rate decision for a possible catalyst.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Trend-Setting Move Eyed as RBNZ Looms

NZD/USD 4-hour chart created using TradingView

The announcement might spur on a critical breakout, regardless of direction. The monthly chart reveals NZD/USD is wedged between resistance guiding them lower since mid-2014 and 19-year uptrend support. A meaningful price swing one way or the other might define direction for months and years to come.

New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - monthly

NZD/USD monthly chart created using TradingView

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the Comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter