Never miss a story from Ilya Spivak

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Ilya Spivak

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

NZDUSD Technical ANALYSIS: NEUTRAL

  • New Zealand Dollar marks swing top with Bearish Engulfing pattern
  • Break of uptrend from mid-June lows points to near-term bias change
  • Risk/reward improvement probably needed to inspire follow-through

See our free trading guide to help build confidence in your NZDUSD trading strategy!

The New Zealand Dollar overturned signs of topping identified last week, powering upward to hit the highest level since early April against its US counterpart. The latest surge came against the backdrop of dovish commentary form Fed officials setting the stage for the onset of interest rate cuts.

Buyers now aim to challenge the outer layer of resistance guiding NZDUSD downward since late July 2017, presently at 0.6825. A daily close above that would mark an important bullish turn in overall positioning, setting the stage for a rise to challenge triple top resistance north of the 0.69 figure.

New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - daily

The dominant trend bias remains bearish in the meantime however. In fact, overt signs of negative RSI divergence warn that upside momentum might be ebbing. That might precede a reversal lower, paining recent gains as corrective within the context of the broader downtrend.

In any case, an actionable trade setup seems absent for the moment. Chasing the pair higher on the long side might be premature without a defined resistance break. The same may be said for entering short absent defined signs of topping, let alone before any such turn is confirmed.

NZDUSD TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the Comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter