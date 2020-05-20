Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis: Are Japanese Stocks Setting Up to Fall?

NIKKEI 225 Technical ANALYSIS – TALKING POINTS:

Nikkei 225 may be readying to resume downtrend after rebound

Upswing from March low forming bearish Rising Wedge pattern

Pivotal trend line, Fibonacci resistance just below 21000 eyed

Japanese stocks are perched at a defining technical barrier just below the 21000 figure. A violent selloff started in mid-February took out trend support set from December 2018, putting prices at a four-year low by late March. The subsequent upward reversal has brought the index back for a retest of support-turned-resistance, now reinforced by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 20810.

How prices behave at this juncture is likely to establish whether gains scored over recent weeks represent trend change or merely a correction before the selloff resumes. The path of recovery has traced out a Rising Wedge chart formation, which typically carries bearish implications. Confirming as much calls for a daily close below the pattern’s lower bound, a barrier bolstered by the 50% Fib at 19815.

Establishing a foothold back above the 21000 figure may neutralize near-term selling pressure. Doing so looks likely to open the door for a rise toward a block of back-to-back resistance levels running from the 78.6% retracement at 22225 to the upper bound of former range support at 23090. If prices manage to work their way through that, the long-term top in the 24200-515 zone comes into view.

