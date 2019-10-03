Nikkei 225 Drops With Global Stocks, August's Rise Under Threat

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
S&P 500 Threatens Broader Risk Aversion...Before Trade Wars Spread to US-EU
2019-10-03 01:41:00
2019-10-03 01:41:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EU Tariffs & ISM Services
2019-10-02 21:30:00
2019-10-02 21:30:00
GBP/USD
JPY Outperforms, CHF Drops to Parity, GBP Volatility is Coming - US Market Open
2019-10-02 13:30:00
2019-10-02 13:30:00
GBP Technical Analysis Overview: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2019-10-02 08:05:00
2019-10-02 08:05:00
USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EU Tariffs & ISM Services
2019-10-02 21:30:00
2019-10-02 21:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD Reversal Risks Deeper USD/JPY Losses
2019-10-02 14:06:00
2019-10-02 14:06:00
Gold
Gold Spiked on Easing Bets, Crude Oil Prices Fell on Growth Risks
2019-10-03 03:30:00
2019-10-03 03:30:00
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Defends Key Support- GLD Trade Outlook
2019-10-02 18:30:00
2019-10-02 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Gold Spiked on Easing Bets, Crude Oil Prices Fell on Growth Risks
2019-10-03 03:30:00
2019-10-03 03:30:00
Canadian Dollar Tumbles With Crude Oil, USD/CAD Clears Resistance
2019-10-02 23:00:00
2019-10-02 23:00:00
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
2019-10-01 17:10:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
2019-10-01 05:23:00
2019-10-01 05:23:00
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/VshrH1zESO
  • The Indian #Rupee fell in morning Thursday trade as #USD cautiously rose. Indian 10-year govt. bond yields fell about 0.75% at open after aggressive risk aversion from Wall Street (via EU-US #TradeWar fears) underpinned #RBI easing bets before Friday's expected rate cut #USDINR https://t.co/yoyDfdoKA0
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.04% France 40: -0.19% Germany 30: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ztwwcchPYZ
  • The #Euro may rise versus Sterling in the week ahead as the pair appears to be cautiously starting to attempt a recovery and head for key resistance. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/nbscg0vYnr https://t.co/q2XvyMJHKx
  • - Crude oil prices plunged amid risk-off tilt during Wall Street trading session - Fears about global growth prospects led to spike in Fed easing expectations - Gold prices rallied and partially trimmed losses incurred earlier this month https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2019/10/03/Gold-Spiked-on-Easing-Bets-Crude-Oil-Prices-Fell-on-Growth-Risk.html #XAUUSD #OOTT
  • The $USD technical outlook against the Indian Rupee, Indonesian Rupiah and Malaysian Ringgit contains bearish warning signs. Those seem lacking however against the$SGD. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/rxB59n35LP https://t.co/urTj6HUWjL
  • Still applies. #tradewar https://t.co/mIjHitmAk5
  • #Nikkei225 has slipped with all global benchmarks. Second Fibonacci retracement of August's rise is currently propping the market up but it's under major pressure. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/jpn225/2019/10/03/Nikkei-225-Drops-Sharply-With-Global-Stocks-Augusts-Rise-Under-Threat.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • #GBP/USD pivot points (daily) – S3: 1.2277, S2: 1.2289, S1: 1.2294, R1: 1.2306, R2: 1.2313, R3: 1.2325- https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • My trading video for today: 'S&P 500 Threatens Broader Risk Aversion...Before #TradeWars Spread to US-EU' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/10/03/SP-500-Threatens-Broader-Risk-Aversion...Before-Trade-Wars-Spread-to-US-EU.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Kicklighter&utm_campaign=twr
Nikkei 225 Drops With Global Stocks, August's Rise Under Threat

2019-10-03 02:36:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Talking Points:

  • The Nikkei 225 has fallen with global peers as investors fret about economic growth
  • Second Fibonacci retracement support is in focus
  • Should it break August’s lows may come into view

Get trading hints and join our analysts for interactive live coverage of all major economic data at the DailyFX Webinars.

The Nikkei 225 continues to retreat with the fundamentals very much in charge. The Tokyo stock benchmark has slid with global equity markets as the economic data run turns increasingly sour.

Nikkei 225, Daily Chart

Technically speaking the index has clearly topped out once again below May’s 2019 peak, with the uptrend channel from August 25 consigned to history since late September. The index showed some resilience at that point, declining to slide far after the channel break, but that resilience has now evaporated.

The Nikkei slipped through the first, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the rise up from its August lows just this week, with Wednesday’s sharp falls. It’s now flirting with the second, 38.2% retracement at 21,338.6, a point which looks to be in some jeopardy at the time of writing (0230 GMT Thursday). Should it too give way the 50% retracement prop at 21,055 will be immediately in focus. With very little likely solid support between that and the lows of August, it’s reasonable to assume that the entire recent rise will be at risk on any sustained break below that.

Bulls face a stern test at present, but momentum is unsurprisingly heading down to oversold territory and they may yet step back in. The first order of business will be to try and claw back some of this week’s steep falls but this is likely to be a much longer climb back up. Taking back September 10’s closing high of 21,452 might be an encouraging first step.

Nikkei 225 Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

