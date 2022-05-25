News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Outlook: EURUSD Pullback Threatens Recent Gains
2022-05-25 11:00:00
Euro Beefed Up After ECB and Fed Commentary Pivot to New Paths. Will EUR/USD Rally?
2022-05-25 05:00:00
Crude Oil Update: Brent on High Alert as Decision Around Russian Oil Embargo Looms
2022-05-25 09:30:00
Crude Oil Over Crypto
2022-05-24 15:30:00
S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq 100 Rebound, but Outlook Remains Precarious, US PMIs Eyed
2022-05-23 20:45:00
Strategy Webinar: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold Technicals
2022-05-23 15:30:00
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Sell
2022-05-25 00:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Real Yields, Weaker USD and Safe Haven Appeal Drive XAU/USD Higher
2022-05-24 08:00:00
Shocking UK PMI Sends the Pound Spiraling: EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY and GBP/USD
2022-05-24 09:42:00
Strategy Webinar: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold Technicals
2022-05-23 15:30:00
Japanese Yen Breakout Looks Premature as USD/JPY Eyes FOMC Minutes, PCE Data Next
2022-05-25 04:30:00
Dollar Reversal Deepens for EURUSD and USDJPY While Markets Contend with Liquidity
2022-05-25 02:30:00
DAX 40 and CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Lines & Levels to Watch

DAX 40 and CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Lines & Levels to Watch

Paul Robinson, Strategist

DAX/CAC Technical Highlights:

  • DAX chart isn’t encouraging looking, but holding better than the U.S.
  • CAC looks about the same as the DAX, between support/resistance

DAX 40 and CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Lines & Levels to Watch

European stocks are generally looking weak, with the broader trend lower and even the more recent trend since the beginning of April not looking very healthy. However, the DAX and CAC are faring much better than the U.S. markets which are sitting very near cycle lows.

This is the positive, because with the U.S. markets accounting for over half of the world stock market cap, if they bounce then with European stocks demonstrating relative strength they should rally. But conviction for a strong rally occurring is low at this time.

The DAX continues to carve out a series of lower highs and lower lows. If this bearish sequence is to be snapped then we will need to see a rally above 14226. A break above that point will at least give the market a shot at trading higher. It may not be a rip-roaring rally, but some strength is seen as probable in that scenario.

If the DAX remains below the aforementioned resistance level, then the outlook is neutral to lower. The big level of support to watch should selling hit Europe is at 13380. A break below there would open up a path towards the March lows at 12446.

For now, in a bit of wait-and-see mode as the markets try to figure themselves out. The above mentioned levels should be helpful in shaping a trading bias, though.

DAX Daily Chart

dax daily chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

The CAC of course looks very similar to the DAX, and on that the outlook is the same for the most part. French stocks, however, are weaker than their German counterparts, and so we could see the CAC lead on the downside if selling picks up.

On the top-side resistance clocks in at 6455, with a trend-line off the highs not too far above this threshold. On the down-side support arrives at 6086, which if broken will open the door up to the March low at 5756.

CAC Daily Chart

cac daily chart

CAC 40 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

