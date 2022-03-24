News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Euro Holds Ground for Now but Risks Swirl on Biden NATO Visit. Will EUR/USD Resume Lower?
2022-03-24 06:00:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Risks Mount to the Downside
2022-03-23 11:05:00
News
Brent Crude Oil Surges, Reigniting a Retest of the Yearly High
2022-03-24 10:45:00
Euro Holds Ground for Now but Risks Swirl on Biden NATO Visit. Will EUR/USD Resume Lower?
2022-03-24 06:00:00
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Bulls Jump Ship and Threaten the Nascent Rebound
2022-03-23 21:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Forecasts: Rate Hike Rally Begins Pullback
2022-03-23 14:00:00
News
Gold Price Reveres Ahead of 50-Day SMA as Post-Fed Rebound Persists
2022-03-23 20:00:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Pressing Down on Support, US Bond Yields Tick Higher
2022-03-23 09:07:00
News
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure Despite Robust UK PMI Headlines
2022-03-24 10:00:00
GBP/USD Maintains Losses After Budget Statement
2022-03-23 13:30:00
News
USDJPY and CADJPY Push Reversal Risk as S&P 500 Mocks Technical Levels
2022-03-24 03:30:00
US Dollar Struggles Despite Fed Hawks Screeching for Hikes. Where to for the USD Index (DXY)?
2022-03-23 06:00:00
DAX 40 and CAC 40 Technical Forecast for the Days Ahead

Paul Robinson, Strategist

DAX/CAC Technical Highlights:

  • DAX stalling ahead of big breakdown level last month
  • CAC turning down from a level of resistance for now

The dramatic drop and recovery is coming to a slow down as DAX momentum has waned in recent sessions. Not to be unexpected given how much movement we have seen since late February. It’s unclear at this point if the DAX has some further legs up to a test of the big breakdown level just over 14800.

That level marks the bottom of a broadening wedge topping pattern, that from a measured move perspective, reached its fully potential on the Russian invasion. For now, we may see some backing and filling before another attempt to push higher.

If the recent low at 14109 doesn’t hold, look for the March 16 gap to get fille down to 13916. This gap may fill first before seeing any additional strength. However, if the DAX can continue to move sideways without dipping any further, then a base could be built for fresh longs to enter above 14553. A breakout above there would bring into play the possibility of testing important resistance around 14800.

For now, in wait-and-see mode until better clarity presents itself. Soon we should have a better look at what the market wants to do next.

DAX Daily Chart

dax daily chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

The CAC is coming off resistance, a run-in with the Nov 30 low at 6655. A urn down to fill the gap would require a drop 6355. Like the DAX, if the CAC can remain horizontal in movement then a base could get built for another leg higher. There is substantial resistance above around 6775, where the 200-day moving average lies along with a trio of lows created from December to February.

CAC Daily Chart

cac 40 daily chart

CAC 40 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

