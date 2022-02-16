News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bid Ahead of FOMC
2022-02-16 09:00:00
EUR/USD Eyes Economic Data, ECB Speakers as Russian Tensions Subside
2022-02-16 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/CAD Breaking News: Loonie Pops on Inflation Beat
2022-02-16 13:42:00
Canadian Dollar Holds Ground Despite Lower Crude Oil Prices. Where To For USD/CAD?
2022-02-16 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones Rebounds on Eased Ukraine Tensions, APAC Stocks May Advance
2022-02-16 01:00:00
Dow Jones Under Pressure as Ukraine Tensions and Fed Hikes Undermine Equities
2022-02-15 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Prices Fall as Ukraine Tensions Ease, FOMC Minutes in Focus
2022-02-16 05:00:00
S&P 500 and USDJPY Switch Ukraine Focus for Rate Forecasts
2022-02-16 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
UK Inflation Hits a Fresh 30-Year Peak, GBP/USD Edges Higher
2022-02-16 07:28:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2022-02-15 20:04:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
S&P 500 and USDJPY Switch Ukraine Focus for Rate Forecasts
2022-02-16 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Weakness Against Crude Oil Could Provide Opportunities.
2022-02-16 02:00:00
More View more
DAX & CAC Technical Analysis: In Choppy Market Support Holds the Key

Paul Robinson, Strategist

DAX/CAC Technical Highlights:

  • DAX has been choppy, with downside held in check by big support
  • CAC also has several angles of support in the same vicinity to lean on

The DAX has been bouncing around in relatively directionless fashion, but overall the chart is still tilted towards the downside with price trading under a 200-day moving average that is rolling over. The overall price action since April has a topping look to it.

But for the downside to really come into play important support around the 14800 line needs to break. It is a level that continues to grow in strength with each test, the last coming on Monday when we saw the DAX reverse in powerful fashion and post a bullish reversal candle.

The repeated test between 15000 and 14800 in recent weeks hints at the notion that it may soon break, but until it actually does we must respect support until broken. This leaves shorts in limbo. The long-side given the general tone of the market isn’t favorable, though. Overall, the lack of indecision at moment leaves the market in a holding pattern.

DAX Daily Chart

dax daily chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

The CAC is coming off its first test of the 200-day moving average since it broke above it in November 2020. There are other lines of support in the vicinity of the 200-day that are/will also help keep the market supported for now. Horizontal support since December, a trend-line from October and July.

Price action since early January is taking on the shape of a descending wedge, which could lean the market towards an eventual break of support. But not necessarily as wedges, even descending, can break to the top-side. Like the DAX, the CAC is stuck at the moment where it leans neither bearish nor bullish.

CAC Daily Chart

cac daily chart

CAC 40 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

