DAX & CAC Technical Outlook at Record High Levels

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Downtrend Looking to Extend
2021-11-04 13:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-04 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Tanks Ahead of OPEC+ and Against Upbeat Tone Post FOMC. Can WTI Get a Grip?
2021-11-04 07:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-03 20:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-03 20:00:00
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Prices React to the Fed, Yields & Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)
2021-11-04 13:17:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-04 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-04 13:00:00
GBP/USD Tumbles After Bank of England Leaves UK Interest Rate Unchanged
2021-11-04 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-04 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Consolidating, NFP Could Shake Things Up
2021-11-04 11:30:00
Breaking news

Bank of England (BoE) Leave Rates Unchanged, Sterling Slips

Real Time News
  • RT @carlquintanilla: B of A: “Spending for both travel and entertainment services is growing at the fastest rate this year.” https://t.co/Z…
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.30% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.22% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.46% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.70% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.75% 🇬🇧GBP: -1.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/l6WAAuvhBl
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.67% Germany 30: 0.62% France 40: 0.46% US 500: 0.44% Wall Street: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/jPsqXNqYEV
  • In arguably the most important Bank of England policy meeting this year, markets are gearing up for a possible rate rise. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/uMc0n4Dj9v https://t.co/6Pz5BO6k7m
  • The FOMC's taper didn't curb the surge from the Nasdaq 100 and other risk measures while the BOE's surprise hold actually accelerated the 'risk on' move. DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter discusses markets in Thursday trade! https://t.co/OLX7S88dVe
  • RT @Tams707: #Gold prices look towards tomorrow's US non-farm payrolls (NFP) report for direction after the Fed rate decision. @DailyFX ht…
  • $USD to fresh three week highs support showed up at fibo level 93.84 around the start of #FOMC, held into the Tokyo open strong bounce this morning partially helped by the BoE not hiking rates stocks up, #DXY up https://t.co/TS1ActQEXO
  • When is the confirmation of a fully expected taper (Fed) actually impressive for the market (Dollar)? When it contrasts a surprisingly dovish outcome from a counterpart. $GBPUSD's biggest single day drop since Sep 10, 2020 https://t.co/d92u2Ty69i
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.07% Oil - US Crude: 1.67% Gold: 1.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/f5bt18PYDj
  • US equities are unrelenting. The Nasdaq 100's $QQQ is leading the charge, with the Nasdaq 100 to Dow ratio charging to a fresh record high https://t.co/yVQXP6Ydmj
DAX & CAC Technical Outlook at Record High Levels

DAX & CAC Technical Outlook at Record High Levels

Paul Robinson, Strategist

The DAX continues to trend into record territory. The outlook remains bullish within the confines of an upward channel as long as price stays above the lower parallel. There is a top-side trend-line running over from the spring that could have an impact on making further progress. The line doesn’t arrive until around 16400. The CAC is finally trading above the all-time high notched in 2000. Staying the course with a bullish outlook. It may not be a prudent idea though to chase, and instead wait for a small correction before joining the trend higher.

For the full set of details, please see the video above…

DAX Daily Chart

dax daily chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

CAC Daily Chart

cac daily chart

CAC Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

