EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EURUSD and EURJPY Weigh Reversals, S&P 500 Flirts with Record High
2021-10-21 04:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-20 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Sets Fresh High as Bulls Eye More Upside
2021-10-21 03:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: Volatility Trends & Options Outlook
2021-10-20 17:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast for the Days Ahead
2021-10-21 12:30:00
Dow Jones Hits Intraday Record as Risk-on Mood Lifts All Boats Including Bitcoin
2021-10-20 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Prices Drives Up the Range as US Dollar Wallows. Can XAU/USD Make a Breakout?
2021-10-21 02:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: Volatility Trends & Options Outlook
2021-10-20 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Struggling to Break Above 1.38
2021-10-21 08:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: At Significant Point of Interest on Chart
2021-10-20 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Leaps Higher as Nikkei Falls and China Looks for Energy Answers. Will the Trend Resume?
2021-10-21 07:03:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-20 17:00:00
DAX & CAC Technical Outlook is Bullish, Near-term Chart in Focus

DAX & CAC Technical Outlook is Bullish, Near-term Chart in Focus

Paul Robinson, Strategist

The DAX is putting in a short-term consolidation pattern after breaking a downward line of resistance. This should have it rallying back towards the record high. People have asked if a head-and-shoulders top could be forming. The answer is, sure. But for now there is still much work to be done to confirm that scenario, so continuing to run with what is in front of us, which is a bullish-looking market.

The CAC is also in good shape after breaking out of a bull-flag. This could finally put it on pace to trade above the record high created in 2000 at 6944.

For the full set of details, please see the video above…

DAX Daily Chart

DAX daily chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

