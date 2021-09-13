DAX and CAC Technical Outlook: Trying to Steady for a Rally

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Drop Slows, Will Gains Resume? EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2021-09-12 10:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Positive for Week Ahead, EUR/GBP Too
2021-09-12 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC Report, California Recall Election
2021-09-12 16:00:00
Oil Weekly Forecast: The Impact of Ida, OPEC Supply Boost and China’s Oil Reserves Auction
2021-09-11 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-09-13 00:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC Report, California Recall Election
2021-09-12 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Tech Setup: Conditions for Continued Range Trading
2021-09-13 11:30:00
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: The Easy Part is Over
2021-09-12 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action vs GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2021-09-13 09:40:00
British Pound Softens as Firming US Dollar Eyes CPI for Fed Clues
2021-09-13 06:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
Breaking news

Litecoin Soars After Walmart Announces Major Partnership

Real Time News
  • $LTC https://t.co/mhLk8S4TS1
  • Walmart ($WMT) announces major partnership with Litecoin $LTC - Intends to give its shoppers opportunity to make payments with Cryptocurrencies
  • S&P 500 gains 0.7% at the open, rebounding from a 5-day decline $SPX #trading
  • DEMOCRATS RELEASE TAX PLAN WITH 26.5% TOP CORPORATE TAX RATE $SPX $RUT $NDX
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to review the setups we're tracking into the weekly open! https://t.co/chKtG7ezG9
  • A late drive lower across risk markets on Friday, saw the S&P 500 close lower for a 5th consecutive session, capping off the worst weekly performance since June. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/IGkSfjxm2S https://t.co/cdzObKcTIW
  • OPEC Monthly Report - Lowers Q4 2021 world oil demand forecast by 110kbpd - Sees world oil demand in 2022 rising 4.15mbpd vs 3.28mbpd in prior monthly report and 4.2mbpd in September OPEC+ meeting
  • $USD from support to resistance tested the zone ~91.93 after #NFP last week was strength as prices clawed back to resistance 92.90 bullish breakout potential to start the week $DXY https://t.co/1wQXFuX9n8
  • Evergrande (3333 HK) says the rumours about its bankruptcy and restructuring is totally untrue Adds that it faces unprecedented difficulties but it will do everything to resume work and production
  • $Gold - levels fairly well-defined, testing support at a familiar spot. But the big level here is 1834 after the #NFP rejection https://t.co/Q9vUK1qA5U
DAX and CAC Technical Outlook: Trying to Steady for a Rally

DAX and CAC Technical Outlook: Trying to Steady for a Rally

Paul Robinson, Strategist

DAX/CAC Technical Highlights:

  • DAX broke March 2020 trend-line but overall looks to be correcting
  • CAC is hanging steady, triangulating towards the apex of a wedge

DAX and CAC Technical Outlook: Could be Steadying for a Rally

Last week, the DAX broke down with a fair amount of momentum and in the process it got some separation from the March 2020 trend-line. But as we’ve stated before, breaking a trend-line doesn’t mean the trend has changed, it simply means the trend may be changing.

With that said, since the breakdown took place last week we are seeing the DAX make a comeback, which is starting to have the price path since the August 13 take on the shape of a bull-flag. With a little more time this could lead the German benchmark back to new record highs.

If, however, the current recovery were to fail here soon, then we could be in for validation of the March 2020 trend-line break. If this is the case, then a trend change could indeed be in order and a larger set-back could be underway.

From a tactical standpoint, would-be longs may be best served sitting on the sidelines and seeing if a better-looking bull-flag can form before taking on long exposure. For those who think we are in the process of seeing a trend change, then this bounce may be an opportunity to establish bearish exposure. The thinking on this end, where bearish or bullish, is to be patient and wait for a little more price action to better clarity before taking action.

DAX Daily Chart

dax daily chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

The CAC broke hard during the middle of last month, but since then it has been bobbling around and offering few directional cues. Overall, though, it is holding up relatively well given how hard the sell-off was. It’s not a great-looking wedge, but one has been forming over the past month.

This could lead to some resolution here soon. If the CAC can break above 6784, the upward trend may resume back towards the August high at 6913 and the 2000 record high at 6944. On the flip-side, a breakdown below 6605 would have the January trend-line in play along with the low of August at 6560. This would be an important spot for the market to hold if it is to remain neutral to bullish.

CAC Daily Chart

cac daily chart

CAC 40 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

