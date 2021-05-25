DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Need to Prove Themselves in Breakout Territory

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Out of Narrow Range as Dovish Fed Rhetoric Persists
2021-05-25 14:30:00
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-05-25 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Awaits Sparks for Breakout as Retail Range Trades S&P 500, Oil
2021-05-25 03:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Breakout Ready or Will Iran Risk Weigh?
2021-05-25 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-05-25 07:00:00
Dow Jones Gains, Nasdaq 100 Outperforms Amid Dovish Fedspeak. ASX 200 May Rise
2021-05-25 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Struggles as Bitcoin Rises, Eyes on Fedspeak Ahead
2021-05-25 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag Breakout in Progress - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-05-24 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD to Break Higher if 1.42 Breached
2021-05-25 08:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields, Inflation, Fed Taper Debate Are Key
2021-05-24 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-05-25 06:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields, Inflation, Fed Taper Debate Are Key
2021-05-24 22:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • This month’s rally in GBP/USD will likely persist if and when it breaks resistance at and just above the 1.42 level.Get your $GBPUSD market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/6UZvQFTMa5 https://t.co/xGHnzbX10A
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.74% Oil - US Crude: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/oAegJb5FsY
  • 🇺🇸 New Home Sales MoM (APR) Actual: -5.9% Previous: 7.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-25
  • 🇺🇸 CB Consumer Confidence (MAY) Actual: 117.2 Expected: 119.2 Previous: 117.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-25
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.43%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.03%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/N3UTCSlvhT
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.62% Gold: 0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/2V3FmzYcdy
  • DAX trading back in record territory now that it is out of the range. CAC in multi-year territory, but doing so from a half-formed range. Get your #DAX market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/BQJTSmCbfq https://t.co/iKGSQfIy4S
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Quarles Testimony due at 14:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-25
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 New Home Sales MoM (APR) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 20.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-25
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 CB Consumer Confidence (MAY) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 119.2 Previous: 121.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-25
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Need to Prove Themselves in Breakout Territory

DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Need to Prove Themselves in Breakout Territory

Paul Robinson, Strategist

DAX/CAC Technical Highlights:

  • DAX trading back in record territory now that it is out of the range
  • CAC in multi-year territory, but doing so from a half-formed range
Advertisement

The DAX is back in record territory after going through a set of conditions that created a volatile range. Given the instability of the range it will be of importance for the recent breakout to show signs of stability.

See a period of digestion here just above the 15500 area would do the index some good as it tries to get its legs underneath it. A pullback from here beneath what is now viewed as support wouldn’t necessarily be a bearish omen, but could make getting a handle on the bias a little more difficult.

From a tactical standpoint, chasing the breakout might not be the best play here, instead waiting to see if it can hold first could offer the best risk/reward scenario. Short positions at this time hold no appeal in the absence of supporting price action.

DAX Daily Chart

dax daily chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

The CAC 40 is trading at multi-year highs, with the record high at 6944 some distance away. The index may be on track to get there, eventually, but a lot of work needs to be done before here and there. The breakout is encouraging to a degree, but it would have been more ideal to see it occur from a steadier base.

A pullback well below 6400 won’t be reason to turn bearish yet, as the trend continues to be pointed higher, but like the DAX is would be ideal to see some stability form as new levels are getting carved out. The tactical approach is the same, wait-and-see how things play out before making a commitment.

CAC Daily Chart

cac daily chart

CAC 40 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag Breakout in Progress - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag Breakout in Progress - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-05-24 19:30:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: Long-term Levels Could Soon Bring Volatility
US Dollar Technical Outlook: Long-term Levels Could Soon Bring Volatility
2021-05-24 12:30:00
AUD/USD Technical Outlook: Tight-roping Strong Level of Support
AUD/USD Technical Outlook: Tight-roping Strong Level of Support
2021-05-21 12:30:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Rips into Yearly Open Resistance
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Rips into Yearly Open Resistance
2021-05-20 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bullish
France 40
Bearish