EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDCAD Prone to Volatility and Anticipation
2020-12-09 05:00:00
EUR/USD Rates May Dismiss ECB Easing and Extend Push to Yearly Highs
2020-12-09 01:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Post-Breakout Flag Builds - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-08 16:49:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: MACD Death Cross Signals a Deeper Pullback
2020-12-08 06:00:00
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-12-08 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones, S&P 500. Has The Rotation Ended?
2020-12-07 21:05:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failed Attempt to Test 50-Day SMA
2020-12-09 15:00:00
Gold Prices May Struggle Despite Chart Break if US Yields Rise
2020-12-09 07:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Talks go to Brussels, GBP/USD Pushes Higher
2020-12-09 09:00:00
EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDCAD Prone to Volatility and Anticipation
2020-12-09 05:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Consolidates within Bearish Rectangle Pattern
2020-12-09 11:03:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-08 19:00:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook Remains Cautiously Bullish

2020-12-09 13:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

DAX/CAC Technical Outlook:

  • DAX is having a difficult time breaking through resistance to new highs
  • CAC is putting in a high level consolidation that could lead to more upside
The DAX is up against a big level of resistance via the September high. This is the second time in the last couple of weeks that the level has been tested. A break on through should have the corona-gap finally filled at 13579, with the record highs at 13795 just around the bend from there.

Given the general trend in global stocks and time of the year, a breakout to new highs appears to have a good chance of happening relatively soon. But the struggle at resistance is noteworthy and could indicate a tired market that may roll over. A break below 13k would be reason to turn cautious.

In all likelihood it appears, though, that the market is waiting for a minor catalyst to spur things along. That could come at any time and what it will be is anyone’s guess. Sometimes it is a relatively benign factor and other times obvious, and other times markets just move because there are more buyers than sellers.

DAX 30 Daily Chart (trying to punch through resistance)

DAX daily chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

The CAC has gone into consolidation mode since launching higher last month, which implies at this juncture that it will try to make another push again here soon. The consolidation period has been short and the range small, so it isn’t the strongest platform from which buying could resume from. But nevertheless the trend remains pointed higher and in the absence of sellers. There are no real visible points of resistance to make note of at this time.

CAC 40 Daily Chart (consolidating)

CAC 40 daily chart

CAC 40 Chart by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

