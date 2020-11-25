DAX 30 Technical Outlook – Trying to Break Through Resistance

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
EUR/USD to Face Range Bound Prices Amid Failure to Test Monthly High
2020-11-24 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Break Key Chart Resistance as Vaccine Rally Heats Up
2020-11-25 07:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Crude Oil Outlook: Retail Bets Supporting their Advances?
2020-11-25 05:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Stocks Drive European Equities Higher, FTSE 250 Pressured by Gold Miners
2020-11-25 10:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Crude Oil Outlook: Retail Bets Supporting their Advances?
2020-11-25 05:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Stocks Drive European Equities Higher, FTSE 250 Pressured by Gold Miners
2020-11-25 10:30:00
Gold Price (XAUUSD) - Sharp Sell-Off Leaves Gold at Risk as Support Levels Tumble
2020-11-25 09:56:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rally Persists, UK Spending Review in Focus
2020-11-25 09:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance
2020-11-24 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 2020 Spending Review due at 12:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-25
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (20/NOV) Actual: 3.9% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-25
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (20/NOV) Actual: 3.9 Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-25
  • Central banks often deem it necessary to intervene in the foreign exchange market to protect the value of their national currency. Learn how central bank intervention can impact your trading here: https://t.co/ZJOEtpGUIq https://t.co/7ueAF5qR8C
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 94.74%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 74.85%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Vakm17zSSC
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (20/NOV) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-25
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.11% Silver: 0.55% Gold: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/nwOjSyoAbq
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.18% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.30% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/zrfx5KPV5X
  • EU's Šefčovič: says Brexit talks are difficult but constructive $GBP
  • 🇫🇷 Unemployment Benefit Claims (OCT) Actual: -56.6K Previous: -15.2K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-25
DAX 30 Technical Outlook – Trying to Break Through Resistance

DAX 30 Technical Outlook – Trying to Break Through Resistance

2020-11-25 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

DAX/CAC Technical Outlook:

  • DAX is trading up against
  • CAC is trading is holding well, has less obstacles to rally than the German index
Advertisement

The DAX is trying to make a push above a big level of resistance, the last real threshold standing between it and the record high set before the onset of the coronavirus. The area surrounding 13300 is a formidable one, but given general risk appetite a breakout may be nearing.

A closing print above 13350 should be enough to help propel price through the 13460 high to a gap-fill up to 13579, and then position the DAX to try and take out the record high at 13795. It would certainly be a big achievement considering where the index has come from.

In the event, though, that resistance proves too much and price can’t break higher, an undercut of the recent consolidation pattern (<13004) would put the DAX on its backfoot, at least temporarily.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q4Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

DAX 30 Daily Chart (trading at big resistance)

DAX 30 daily chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

While the DAX has been stuck at resistance the CAC has continued to drift higher, an unsurprising event as there hasn’t been any real meaningful levels to keep it from doing so. The grinding price action is at risk of leading to a pullback, making risk/reward generally unappealing at the moment for new longs. However, a breakout in the DAX may bring some momentum to traders looking for the CAC to continue trading higher.

CAC 40 Daily Chart (grinding higher)

CAC 40 daily chart

CAC 40 Chart by TradingView

Forex Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Precious Metals Technical Analysis: Gold and Silver Rebound at Hand?
Precious Metals Technical Analysis: Gold and Silver Rebound at Hand?
2020-11-25 01:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Rates Poised for Bullish Breakouts
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Rates Poised for Bullish Breakouts
2020-11-24 22:38:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Collapses- Relief in Sight?
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Collapses- Relief in Sight?
2020-11-24 17:30:00
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Consolidating for a Run at Best Levels Since March
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Consolidating for a Run at Best Levels Since March
2020-11-24 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bullish
France 40
Mixed