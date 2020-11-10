DAX 30, CAC 40 Technical Analysis: Sharp Surge Changes Outlook

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Slides Lower as Weak German Economic Sentiment Sparks New Recession Fears
2020-11-10 10:26:00
Post-Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-09 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng and ASX 200 Rise on Vaccine Hopes, Tech Drags Nasdaq Lower
2020-11-10 01:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Swoons as Crude Oil Price Surges
2020-11-09 16:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-09 22:50:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Covid Vaccine May Breathe New Life Into DJIA
2020-11-09 21:05:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAUUSD) Forecast - Shackled By Bearish Engulfing Candle, US Real Yields
2020-11-10 12:00:00
Gold Prices Regain Strength After Falling 4.5% as Vaccine Enthusiasm Fades
2020-11-10 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable, UK Redundancies At Record High
2020-11-10 09:00:00
Post-Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-09 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Outstrips Nasdaq on Pfizer News, Dollar Lacking Direction After Biden Win
2020-11-10 04:15:00
USD/JPY May Rise on Vaccine Hopes Despite Election Dispute, Chinese CPI Eyed
2020-11-10 01:00:00
  • Gold remains under pressure despite a small pick-up from Monday’s low print at $1,850/oz.Get your $XAUUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/nTlmoENYfN https://t.co/YvAvUgs79j
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.88% Gold: 0.91% Silver: 0.78% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/l4Nj2n6ThI
  • $Gold in March, as covid was getting priced in, Gold prices lost almost 15% in a week (3/9-3/16) Gold then rallied by > 42% into the Aug high yesterday, Gold gave back > 5%, finding support at a big spot on the chart https://t.co/OJYntJ6iN8
  • $USD support test, kind of lost in the shuffle with everything else on the open this week. https://t.co/pV438D6WUJ
  • EU Council and EP negotiators reach political budget agreement, clearing hurdle to unlock EUR 1.8trillion budget and stimulus $EUR
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.34% FTSE 100: 1.27% Wall Street: 0.47% Germany 30: 0.46% US 500: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/eJGOVjtxyo
  • Democrat Joe Biden wins the presidency, but Republican control of the Senate means gridlock is back in Washington, D.C. Further, Democrats may have lost their best shot at controlling the Senate until 2028. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/d6hDW0ttTh https://t.co/ve320B9853
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.54%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 76.97%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3bNUoPwOP6
  • EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Jun 11, 2020 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.07. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/CHF strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/J1g05vrIJs
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.57% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.21% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/iuHlWQgkLi
DAX 30, CAC 40 Technical Analysis: Sharp Surge Changes Outlook

DAX 30, CAC 40 Technical Analysis: Sharp Surge Changes Outlook

2020-11-10 13:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

DAX/CAC Technical Outlook:

  • DAX is now in a face-off with big levels ahead of record highs
  • CAC is now trading in open space, could keep playing catch-up
It was an extremely sharp reversal of fortune for the DAX, as it exploded from multi-month lows and negated a triggered head-and-shoulders sequence that was working well. The area around 13350/450 is a formidable one as highs from the summer stand in the way.

The peaks of the previously in play head-and-shoulders pattern make up the ceiling that needs to be crossed if the coronavirus gap at 13579 is to be filled along with a new record high achieved beyond 13795.

With the surge off the recent low having become short-term extended into resistance, perhaps a breather is in order. However, the amount of force that came with the rally may not see to it for long that price stalls before trading higher.

A wait-and-see approach at the moment may be most prudent given proximity to a strong area of resistance, but soon a fresh record high may be order should the DAX trade through summer resistance.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q4Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

DAX 30 Daily Chart (momentum may soon push price through resistance)

DAX 30 daily chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

The CAC was in bad shape compared to the DAX, but now is trying to play catch-up. The rally from the recent low pushed the index through the 5200-area, a big spot. Old resistance becomes a potential point of new support.

A pullback to around 5200 could provide traders with a good risk/reward set-up for fresh long entries. On the top-side it is difficult to find too many barriers standing in the way of the CAC trading higher, giving it more potential perhaps than the DAX to rally – not something we have been able to say for a while now.

CAC 40 Daily Chart (watch 5200-area on pullback for support)

CAC 40 daily chart

CAC 40 Chart by TradingView

Forex Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Germany 30
Mixed
France 40
Bullish