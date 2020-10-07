DAX 30 Technical Outlook: Short & Medium-term Scenarios to Watch

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-10-07 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2020-10-06 18:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Upside Capped by Stronger USD, Demand Concerns
2020-10-07 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price at Risk After Trump Squashes Stimulus Hopes
2020-10-06 21:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 at Risk. Will Retail Traders Chase Declines?
2020-10-07 04:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq Plunge as Trump Collapses Stimulus Talks
2020-10-06 19:28:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-10-07 01:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Unravels as Trump Seeks Post-Election Stimulus Bill
2020-10-07 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable as Brexit Deadline Nears
2020-10-07 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2020-10-06 18:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Analysis: USDJPY Surges, Postponement of US Stimulus Talks
2020-10-07 11:47:00
US Rates Bear Steepening as Markets Price in US Election Biden Sweep
2020-10-07 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Technical indicators are chart analysis tools that can help traders better understand and act on price movement. Learn more about the importance of technical analysis here: https://t.co/NpC1D8y4Aa https://t.co/2nXOYLbaEe
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.63%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 65.72%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/1J0QeXbUGu
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.44% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.30% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.17% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.00% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/cqd6EvUPxh
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 Interest Rate Decision due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-07
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB President Lagarde Speech due at 12:10 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-07
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 Interest Rate Decision due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-07
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/VkW431qRhw
  • I had no idea my German language skills were so good https://t.co/ojR55VNgMa
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (02/OCT) Actual: 4.6% Previous: -4.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-07
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (02/OCT) Actual: 4.6 Previous: -4.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-07
DAX 30 Technical Outlook: Short & Medium-term Scenarios to Watch

DAX 30 Technical Outlook: Short & Medium-term Scenarios to Watch

2020-10-07 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

DAX 30 Technical Highlights

  • DAX 30 wedging past few days, could lead some big support
  • Head-and-shoulders could be forming on the daily chart
  • Watch the US indices for direction on general risk trends
Advertisement

DAX 30 wedging past few days, could lead to a move

Last week, we noted that the outlook for the DAX as appearing neutral to bearish. Indeed it has been a mostly neutral past week, with a slightly upward bias. That could change soon if the short-term ascending wedge forming (best seen on the hourly) comes to fruition and triggers to the downside.

If this is the case, then it could lead to the triggering of a head-and-shoulders pattern developing since the third week of July. I am hesitant to get too bulled up on the notion of a head-and-shoulders formation for two reasons – 1. It has yet to form and trigger (obviously) and 2. The DAX has been moving sideways for months with various configurations looking possible, yet nothing coming from it.

But nevertheless, if the short-term wedge leads to the triggering of the neckline of the pattern, interest will be piqued. To really add some conviction to this idea, though, it would also be best to see the July low at 12253 and the 200-day at 12166 broken.

This means that there is still a lot of support for the market below, and if that holds the outlook will at worst be neutral and rangebound with the possibility that we could see a rally later on. If it breaks, then big things could happen on the downside.

All-in-all, this makes for an unclear picture now with potential for a sizable move later. Keep an eye on the US markets as they continue to be the leader in risk markets. They are in a state of limbo at the moment, but that could change quickly with the macro environment being generally fluid.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q4 Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

DAX Daily Chart (head-and-shoulders?)

DAX daily chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

DAX Hourly Chart (head-and-shoulders?)

DAX hourly chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

Forex Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Probes Pivotal Support- Loonie Setup
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Probes Pivotal Support- Loonie Setup
2020-10-06 15:30:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Trying to Hurdle Resistance as USD Weakens
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Trying to Hurdle Resistance as USD Weakens
2020-10-06 12:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Can XAU/USD Break Critical Resistance? GLD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: Can XAU/USD Break Critical Resistance? GLD Levels
2020-10-05 18:30:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Ready for Liftoff? Levels for CAD/JPY & USD/CAD Rates
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Ready for Liftoff? Levels for CAD/JPY & USD/CAD Rates
2020-10-05 14:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bullish