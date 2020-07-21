DAX 30 Trying to Fill the Coronavirus Gap, Run to Record Highs

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Skepticism About EU Recovery Fund Could Undermine EUR/USD | Webinar
2020-07-21 12:10:00
EUR/USD, USD/CAD Charts & More
2020-07-21 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices at Risk as Q2 Earnings Season Gathers Steam
2020-07-20 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-20 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Hits a Nine-Year High, Silver (XAG/USD) Breaks Above $20/oz.
2020-07-21 11:06:00
Gold Prices at Risk Despite Push to 9-Month High as Earnings Loom
2020-07-21 06:16:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Bundesbank Buch Speech due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-21
  • 🇨🇦 New Housing Price Index YoY (JUN) Actual: 1.3% Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-21
  • 🇺🇸 Chicago Fed National Activity Index (JUN) Actual: 4.11 Previous: 2.61 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-21
  • 🇨🇦 Retail Sales MoM (MAY) Actual: 18.7% Expected: 20% Previous: -26.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-21
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.07%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.12%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/1MvlLM1cKx
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.07%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 73.34%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2Q3ud7nv55
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.73% Oil - US Crude: 2.43% Gold: 0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/UOc1FyS5hP
  • Coming up at half past the hour. Please join me if you can https://t.co/mfoU5r6ocJ
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.73% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.36% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.31% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.18% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/pSBlp83pgt
  • Last month, USD/CAD pulled up from a multi-month tumble and started a trend-less move. Will today’s Canadian retail sales numbers for May (13:30UK) push the pair in a clear direction? #USDCAD, #Canadiandollar https://t.co/RalYqOuidi
DAX 30 Trying to Fill the Coronavirus Gap, Run to Record Highs

DAX 30 Trying to Fill the Coronavirus Gap, Run to Record Highs

2020-07-21 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

DAX 30 / CAC 40 Technical Highlights

  • DAX 30 poised to fill ‘corona-gap’, test record high
  • CAC 40 remains weaker but looking higher

DAX 30 poised to fill ‘corona-gap’, test record high

Yesterday, the DAX crossed resistance extending back to early December, and with it positioning itself to fill the massive gap down that occurred on February 24. The gap runs from 13231 up to 13579 where it would constitute a full gap-fill. It would only take a quick run from there to the record high at 13795.

Given the general risk trends not only in Europe, but perhaps more importantly in the U.S. where the Nasdaq 100 is reaching for the skies, it appears likely both the above thresholds will be met relatively soon, if not exceeded. If this is the case then traders will likely be best served looking for short-term dips and/or consolidation patterns to take advantage of.

It will take a swift turn lower to turn the outlook negative. Keep an eye on the underside channel line extending higher from the March panic lows. It will be the first guide to watch as support, but even if it is broken it won’t necessarily mean the market tanks. This is why watching the quality of price action can be quite helpful.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Are indices your thing? Check out the Q3 Forecast.
Get My Guide

DAX Daily Chart (corona-gap, record highs in sight)

DAX daily chart

DAX Charts by TradingView

CAC 40 remains weaker but looking higher

The CAC is still fighting to trade to the June highs, and so it is likely that the French benchmark will continue to lag behind the DAX. But as long as broader market forces are a tailwind then it is not likely to keep the CAC from heading higher too. The June high at 5213 arrives around a pair of lows created in 2019. A breakout beyond there will quickly have the 200-day at 5281 in play followed by a pivot from October at 5393.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Build confidence during these volatile times.
Get My Guide

CAC 40 Daily Chart (test of 200-day may be near)

CAC daily chart

CAC Chart by TradingView

Want to learn more about trading the DAX? Check out ‘How to Trade the DAX’, and join me weekly for technical updates in the Indices and Commodities webinar.

Forex Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar: USD/CAD Price May Break Below a Stubborn Support Level
Canadian Dollar: USD/CAD Price May Break Below a Stubborn Support Level
2020-07-21 10:00:00
EUR/JPY Forecast: Critical Technical Levels to Consider
EUR/JPY Forecast: Critical Technical Levels to Consider
2020-07-20 14:05:00
US Dollar Index (DXY) Charts: Pressuring Support, May Break Soon
US Dollar Index (DXY) Charts: Pressuring Support, May Break Soon
2020-07-20 11:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD – Eyes on Key Neckline Support
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD – Eyes on Key Neckline Support
2020-07-20 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Mixed
France 40
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.