EUR/USD Running Higher as Risk-On Sentiment Presses Down on the US Dollar
2020-06-03 11:00:00
GBP/USD Faces a Familiar Foe While Merkel Pushes For Stimulus
2020-06-03 07:00:00
Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2020-06-02 06:00:00
US Dollar Hemorrhaging as GBP/USD & AUD/USD Soar, USD/CAD Sinks
2020-06-01 17:00:00
Dow Jones, Copper & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-06-03 11:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Outlook: Signals in Trader Positioning
2020-06-03 05:00:00
Gold Price Levels to Watch Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report
2020-06-03 00:00:00
USD/JPY, USD Index, Gold Price Charts & More
2020-06-02 13:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Few Signs Yet of End to GBP/USD Strength
2020-06-03 08:00:00
GBP/USD Faces a Familiar Foe While Merkel Pushes For Stimulus
2020-06-03 07:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-06-02 19:57:00
USD/JPY, USD Index, Gold Price Charts & More
2020-06-02 13:30:00
DAX 30 Technical Outlook: The 200-day Comes into Play

2020-06-03 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
DAX 30 / CAC 40 Technical Highlights

  • DAX 30 trading around the 200-day moving average
  • CAC 40 lagging behind but along for the ride

DAX 30 trading around the 200-day moving average

The DAX continues to climb to new heights during the recovery, now pressing above the 200-day moving average for the first time since breaking it back towards the end of February as the coronavirus sell-off was just getting underway.

There might be some resistance around this area, especially with some key gaps (12367) also in play now. But it might not lead to a sell-off as global markets generally continue to exhibit solid price action. It will require a turn and burn lower to undermine the stability of the rise.

The next gap-fill to watch above the 200-day is 12367, then the big one from late-Feb over 13k. There lies the top of the channel off the low as well, this could be a capper of sorts on further strength. Should we see a turn down, or at some type of consolidation, watch how well price can stay buoyed to determine whether it could lead to a continuation trade.

Recommended by Paul Robinson
Are indices your thing? Check out the mid-Q1 Forecast.
Get My Guide

DAX Daily Chart (challenging the 200-day/gaps)

DAX daily chart

DAX Charts by TradingView

CAC 40 lagging behind but along for the ride

The French benchmark continues its laggard ways, but will go the way of European markets in general, and that way still looks like up. Similar to the DAX not long ago had the underside of a trend-line from 2011, the CAC is trading at it now. There is also the bottom of the March 6/9 gap right in that same vicinity. This might make for a point of resistance worth noting. A surge into the gap could quickly see it filled up to 5139.

Recommended by Paul Robinson
Build confidence during these volatile times.
Get My Guide

CAC 40 Daily Chart (2011 t-line, gap)

CAC 40 daily chart

CAC Chart by TradingView

Want to learn more about trading the DAX? Check out ‘How to Trade the DAX’, and join me weekly for technical updates in the Indices and Commodities webinar.

Forex Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

