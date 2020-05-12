DAX 30 Technical Outlook Looks Nuetral to Negative

DAX 30 / CAC 40 Technical Highlights

The DAX has been in a sluggish state lately even if it isn’t rolling over with any real type of momentum. The 2011 trend-line and gaps from March 6/9 continue to be the big hurdle for the German benchmark to jump. Another push up into the 11235/11541 area could find yet another rejection. If the market can muster that much of a gain.

Right now, short-term momentum is generally heading sideways to south, and on that a dive lower to the important 10200 support level could soon be in the works. This could be a big test as it may determine whether weakness is a pullback that could lead to another drive higher, or whether another leg towards the March low is in the works.

For now, watch how the strong top-side resistance plays out on any test as well as the 10200 level on selling. These levels can could be helpful for traders from both sides of the market structuring good risk/reward trades.

CAC 40 level to watch is 4318

The CAC continues to look more vulnerable than the DAX, so even if its German counterpart can keep holding up or better and rally, relative weakness may become increasingly glaring and suggest that the CAC wants to trade back towards the March lows on erosion in broader sentiment. The near-term support level to watch is 4318, while the capper is at 4719.

