US Dollar May Rise on Fed Speak as Global Virus Cases Top 4 Million
2020-05-12 07:00:00
2020-05-12 07:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Levels to Watch as April Range Remains in Play
2020-05-12 05:08:00
2020-05-12 05:08:00
Natural Gas Prices Bounce On Hopes For Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-12 02:00:00
2020-05-12 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Pare Early Losses on Hopes of Economic Reopening
2020-05-11 06:07:00
2020-05-11 06:07:00
Nasdaq 100 Rallies to Fresh Highs as the Dow Deals with Resistance
2020-05-11 20:05:00
2020-05-11 20:05:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices, Dow Jones, Fed, RBNZ
2020-05-11 12:30:00
2020-05-11 12:30:00
Gold Prices Up As Second Wave Covid Worries Stoke Haven Bids
2020-05-12 06:00:00
2020-05-12 06:00:00
BTC Price Outlook: Bitcoin Halving Prompts Crypto Volatility
2020-05-11 21:21:00
2020-05-11 21:21:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Range Trading to Persist in GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2020-05-12 08:00:00
2020-05-12 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
2020-05-12 01:00:00
2020-05-12 01:00:00
USD/JPY Breakout May Extend, Nasdaq Composite Outpaces Dow Jones
2020-05-11 23:00:00
2020-05-11 23:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/MXN, SPX & Gold
2020-05-11 15:00:00
2020-05-11 15:00:00
DAX 30 Technical Outlook Looks Nuetral to Negative

2020-05-12 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
DAX 30 / CAC 40 Technical Highlights

  • DAX 30 losing upside steam with big resistance ahead
  • Continue to watch 10200 on any downturn
  • CAC 40 level to watch is 4318

DAX 30 losing upside steam with big resistance ahead

The DAX has been in a sluggish state lately even if it isn’t rolling over with any real type of momentum. The 2011 trend-line and gaps from March 6/9 continue to be the big hurdle for the German benchmark to jump. Another push up into the 11235/11541 area could find yet another rejection. If the market can muster that much of a gain.

Right now, short-term momentum is generally heading sideways to south, and on that a dive lower to the important 10200 support level could soon be in the works. This could be a big test as it may determine whether weakness is a pullback that could lead to another drive higher, or whether another leg towards the March low is in the works.

For now, watch how the strong top-side resistance plays out on any test as well as the 10200 level on selling. These levels can could be helpful for traders from both sides of the market structuring good risk/reward trades.

DAX Daily Chart (test of 10200 would be important)

DAX daily price chart

DAX Charts by TradingView

CAC 40 level to watch is 4318

The CAC continues to look more vulnerable than the DAX, so even if its German counterpart can keep holding up or better and rally, relative weakness may become increasingly glaring and suggest that the CAC wants to trade back towards the March lows on erosion in broader sentiment. The near-term support level to watch is 4318, while the capper is at 4719.

CAC 40 Daily Chart (levels on both sides)

CAC 40 daily price chart

CAC Chart by TradingView

Want to learn more about trading the DAX? Check out ‘How to Trade the DAX’, and join me weekly for technical updates in the Indices and Commodities webinar.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

