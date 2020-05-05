We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
News
EUR/USD Hit as Germany Rules That ECB Actions are Against EU Treaty
2020-05-05 09:50:00
Euro at Risk as German Court Weighs ECB QE Program
2020-05-05 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
News
Gold Prices Down As Many Countries Weigh Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-05 02:07:00
USD/CAD Stalls as Crude Oil Prices Soar, AUD Faces RBA Next
2020-05-04 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
News
Dow Gap and Reversal Weighs Growth and Buffett News, US-China On Horizon
2020-05-05 03:30:00
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-04 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
News
Gold Price Struggles as Risk Assets Begin to Shine, Trading Range Tightens
2020-05-05 08:09:00
Gold Prices Down As Many Countries Weigh Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-05 02:07:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Boosted by Lockdown Hopes
2020-05-05 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
2020-05-04 12:30:00
DAX 30 Technical Outlook: At Risk of Further Weakness in Days Ahead

2020-05-05 11:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

DAX 30 / CAC 40 Technical Highlights

  • DAX 30 pulled off from near noted resistance
  • Has near-term support in play to watch
  • CAC could run lower near previous low

DAX 30 pulled off from near noted resistance

The DAX got knocked over yesterday, losing 3.6% as it continued to pull off from the bottom-side of a resistance zone we were eyeing a week ago as a potentially problematic area – the gap from March 6/9 and very near the underside of the 2011 trend-line.

Now that momentum has potentially turned south an important test of support could come into play. The area around 10200 is important due to the number of repeated tests it had last month. A breakdown below 10198 could have price rolling towards gap-fills down to 9525 or worse.

The US markets remain stronger, but should they weaken even more than they have recently or even just trade sideways, this is not likely to keep much support in place for those markets which continue to show relative weakness. Even if the S&P 500 stays firm the DAX may only chop around, making limited headway. Bottom line, the outlook is neutral to lower at this time.

DAX Daily Chart (test of gap/2011 trend-line turned problematic)

DAX daily chart

DAX Charts by TradingView

CAC could run lower near previous low

The CAC is even weaker than the DAX, with it failing to come close to the March 6/9 gap and 2011 trend-line that the DAX just sniffed out. The turn down has support levels in sight via both price and gap-fills. Keep an eye on 4318 as the next level of support, followed by 4154. To turn things around trade will need to develop above 4720.

CAC 40 Daily Chart (levels to watch)

CAC 40 daily chart

CAC Chart by TradingView

Want to learn more about trading the DAX? Check out ‘How to Trade the DAX’, and join me weekly for technical updates in the Indices and Commodities webinar.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

