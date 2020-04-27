DAX 30 Lifting from Key Short-term Support; Gap, Trend-line to Watch

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on Euro Area 1Q GDP Report & ECB Meeting
2020-04-27 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-26 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Lower As Coronavirus Demand Plunge Fills Storage
2020-04-27 06:10:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-26 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-25 08:00:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-04-24 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Lower As Coronavirus Demand Plunge Fills Storage
2020-04-27 06:10:00
Gold Price Fails to Test November 2012 High Ahead of FOMC Meeting
2020-04-27 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE Rally as PM Mulls Lockdown Modifications
2020-04-27 08:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-26 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Up, Nikkei 225 Down After BOJ Expands Policy Support
2020-04-27 04:00:00
Will Japanese Yen End Deadlock Against USD as Month-End Looms?
2020-04-27 01:27:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @IGSquawk: Oil futures starting to slide once again this morning: #Oil - WTI (JUN) 1464 -13.89% #Oil - WTI (JUL) 1934 -9.03% #Oil - Bre…
  • Join @MBForex 's at 8:30 AM ET/12:30 PM GMT for his weekly strategy #webinar Register here: https://t.co/VAnAfZU02T https://t.co/DqHKiSZ6S2
  • RT @anasalhajji: 1- Is shale dead? No 2- Is shale growth dead? No 3- Will it grow again like in the past? No 4- Do Saudi want to kill sh…
  • US Dollar Drop Before FOMC Meeting May Not Last - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/04/27/US-Dollar-Drop-Before-FOMC-Meeting-May-Not-Last.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #Dollar #FOMC #Coronavirus #earnings #Fed https://t.co/9TW9SLgXnA
  • Missed today's cross-market weekly outlook webinar? See the recording here - https://t.co/TNOWPrZHwV
  • Apple delays mass production of 2020 flagship iPhones, according to WSJ $AAPL
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.70%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/FaZt6RbYVU
  • $AUDUSD: avanza apoyado por un soporte que se mantiene ante los datos favorables de #Covid_19 #aud #usd #trading https://t.co/hHc30a4xXE https://t.co/jjlLBJqHCj
  • Tune in to @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for insight on major event risk in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/X8TIhpKxtF https://t.co/bIdEzuRJ2N
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -0.05% Gold: -0.69% Oil - US Crude: -12.61% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/pFpptbhNDS
DAX 30 Lifting from Key Short-term Support; Gap, Trend-line to Watch

DAX 30 Lifting from Key Short-term Support; Gap, Trend-line to Watch

2020-04-27 11:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

DAX 30 / CAC 40 Technical Highlights

  • DAX 30 held support well despite bearish pattern break
  • Looking ahead to a major gap and trend-line
  • CAC weaker but should follow suit higher

DAX 30 held support well despite bearish pattern break

Last week the DAX broke a corrective wedge off the March low, a pattern that was thought to lead to a breakdown in prices if the support around the 10200 level could also break. Indeed, though, this was not the case, and the level held after a couple of attempts at breaking.

The lift from this important support area has seriously dented the bearish wedge-break in favor of seeing the DAX maintain current levels and try and rally to a new set of highs post-March low. A breakout above 10820 will have the gap from March 6/9 in play from 11032 up to the fill at 10542.

Right in the thick of the gap is a trend-line from 2011 that broke during the corona-induced chaos. These levels are also at about the half-way point from the top to the bottom. It will be interesting to see upon a rally to these extended levels how the market behaves.

For now, as long as the lower-bound of the range at 10198 holds, then at the very least the outlook is neutral, and likely bullish. A break of support will be cause to flip this bias.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

DAX Daily Chart (important top-side levels could come into play)

DAX daily chart

DAX Hourly Chart (held support several times)

DAX hourly chart

DAX Charts by TradingView

CAC weaker but should follow suit higher

The CAC hasn’t been as buoyant as the DAX, but is still set up for higher prices. Right now the index is creating an ascending wedge, positioning it for higher levels above 4577. The March 11 gap at 4610 is next up to watch as resistance, but is just beyond the breakout point of the wedge so it probably won’t put up much of a fight.

The March 6/9 gap and 2011 trend-line start at 4924 and run up to a fill of the gap at 5139. That will be quite a run from current levels to achieve, but nevertheless if we see the wedge break the trading bias will become bullish. A breakdown through 4318 will likely have the CAC rolling back downhill.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Build confidence during these volatile times.
Get My Guide

CAC 40 Daily Chart (wedge forming)

CAC 40 daily chart

CAC Chart by TradingView

Want to learn more about trading the DAX? Check out ‘How to Trade the DAX’, and join me weekly for technical updates in the Indices and Commodities webinar.

Forex & CFD Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD May Rally Further As Support Holds, Australian Dollar Price Outlook
AUD/USD May Rally Further As Support Holds, Australian Dollar Price Outlook
2020-04-27 09:30:00
Will Japanese Yen End Deadlock Against USD as Month-End Looms?
Will Japanese Yen End Deadlock Against USD as Month-End Looms?
2020-04-27 01:27:00
S&P 500 Technical Analysis: US Stocks Ready for the Next Big Drop?
S&P 500 Technical Analysis: US Stocks Ready for the Next Big Drop?
2020-04-27 00:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Getting Ready for New Highs - What's Next for XAU/USD?
Gold Price Forecast: Getting Ready for New Highs - What's Next for XAU/USD?
2020-04-24 12:20:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bearish
France 40
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.