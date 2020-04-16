DAX 30, CAC 40, FTSE 100 Outlook Could Quickly Turn South

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Perched at Key Trend Barrier
2020-04-16 05:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Apr 03, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2020-04-15 17:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Return Virus-Inspired Gains As US Dollar Strength Caps
2020-04-16 06:00:00
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Oil Technical Outlook & More
2020-04-15 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD Push Higher?
2020-04-16 10:13:00
Gold Prices Return Virus-Inspired Gains As US Dollar Strength Caps
2020-04-16 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD, GBP/USD More Influenced by Equities: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-16 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Uptrend Persists Despite Dire US Data
2020-04-16 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise if US Jobless Claims Spoils Risk Appetite
2020-04-16 07:00:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @jsblokland: Markets bottom well ahead (15 months on average) before #earnings do. https://t.co/UUJ9pi2pPQ
  • It’s taken just four weeks in lockdown for the US economy to lose nearly 22 million jobs — equivalent to all of the jobs created since the Great Recession.
  • RT @lisaabramowicz1: About 22 million Americans, equal to about 14% of the nation's workforce, have lost their jobs in the past four weeks.…
  • 🇺🇸 USD Building Permits (MoM) (MAR), Actual: -6.7% Expected: -10.5% Previous: -5.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-16
  • 🇺🇸 USD Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook (APR), Actual: -56.6 Expected: -30.0 Previous: -12.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-16
  • 🇺🇸 USD Continuing Claims (APR 4), Actual: 11976k Expected: N/A Previous: 7455k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-16
  • 🇺🇸 USD Continuing Claims (APR 4), Actual: 11.98M Expected: N/A Previous: 7455k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-16
  • 🇺🇸 USD Initial Jobless Claims (APR 11), Actual: 5245k Expected: N/A Previous: 6606k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-16
  • 🇺🇸 USD Building Permits (MoM) (MAR), Actual: -6.8% Expected: -10.5% Previous: -5.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-16
  • 🇺🇸 USD Housing Starts (MoM) (MAR), Actual: -22.3% Expected: -17.7% Previous: -3.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-16
DAX 30, CAC 40, FTSE 100 Outlook Could Quickly Turn South

DAX 30, CAC 40, FTSE 100 Outlook Could Quickly Turn South

2020-04-16 11:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Indices Highlights:

  • DAX 30 still building ascending wedge pattern
  • CAC 40 treading on trend-line, could break down soon
  • FTSE 100 starting to roll over, could test low soon

DAX 30 still building ascending wedge pattern

The DAX continues to hold up, but is also working on a potentially bearish ascending wedge formation. It’s been the strongest of the major European averages, so if it starts to roll over the others may do-s0 at a faster rate (looking at you, CAC 40).

The ascending wedge pattern won’t fully trigger until it develops a bit more and price crosses the rising underside trend-line. A breakdown would have recent gaps in mind to be filled; 10069 and 9527 would be the first up.

But for now, as long as the DAX stays above the lower trend-line then the trend still remains pointed upward in the near-term, and could still bring gap-fills over 11k into play on further strength. A resolution one way or another appears to be nearing.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Build confidence during these volatile times.
Get My Guide

DAX Daily Chart (ascending wedge forming)

DAX daily chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

CAC 40 treading on trend-line, could break down soon

The CAC is running weaker than the DAX right now, having still yet been able to climb above the March high. With that in mind, should global markets come under pressure here soon, the CAC is likely to break at a faster rate than other indices. A break of the rising trend-line off last month’s low will have 4143 quickly into focus, but a retest of the capitulation lows at 3632 could very well be in order.

CAC 40 Daily Chart (teetering on trend-line break)

CAC daily chart

CAC Chart by TradingView

FTSE 100 starting to roll over, could test low soon

The FTSE 100 has broken the trend-line rising up from last month, and on that it is positioned even weaker than the CAC. The 5351 swing-low may be next up, but a retest of the 4898 low may soon be in order. It is possible a higher-low forms here, still, but price needs to turn higher soon else run the risk of seeing the FTSE sell off.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Daily Chart (at risk of retest soon)

FTSE 100 daily chart

FTSE 100 Chart by TradingView

Forex & CFD Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD Push Higher?
Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD Push Higher?
2020-04-16 10:13:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Perched at Key Trend Barrier
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Perched at Key Trend Barrier
2020-04-16 05:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Technical Breakout to Offer Guidance
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Technical Breakout to Offer Guidance
2020-04-15 16:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Major Technical Targets Reached - What's Next for XAU/USD?
Gold Price Forecast: Major Technical Targets Reached - What's Next for XAU/USD?
2020-04-15 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

France 40
Bearish
FTSE 100
Germany 30
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.