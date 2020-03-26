DAX 30 Long-term Confluent Support Providing Meaningful Floor

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Carves Higher Highs and Lows as Bearish Momentum Abates
2020-03-26 05:00:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-03-26 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why is GBP/USD Impacted by Equities?- CAD & Oil Link Breaks Down: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-26 10:42:00
Crude Oil Pares Gains As Nervous Market Looks To US Jobless Claims
2020-03-26 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow and Risk: Reversal; Pause or Indecision
2020-03-26 03:30:00
Stocks Soar as Volatility Flops; Is it a Bear Market Bounce?
2020-03-25 21:03:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Pares Gains As Nervous Market Looks To US Jobless Claims
2020-03-26 07:00:00
Stocks Soar as Volatility Flops; Is it a Bear Market Bounce?
2020-03-25 21:03:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why is GBP/USD Impacted by Equities?- CAD & Oil Link Breaks Down: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-26 10:42:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trending Higher Despite Poor Data
2020-03-26 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Apr 12 when USD/JPY traded near 111.99.
2020-03-26 09:23:00
USD/JPY Targets February High Alongside Staggering Dow Jones Rally
2020-03-24 22:35:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • House Speaker Pelosi: - Expecting stimulus package to pass by voice vote tomorrow - Direct payments need to be sent out quickly - BBG
  • Natural Gas Price Forecast: Will Bears Give Up Control? More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/03/26/Natural-Gas-Price-Forecast-Will-Bears-Give-Up-Control-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/46gERJtNBI
  • House Speaker Pelosi: - Next stimulus bill has to be bigger $SPX
  • $GBPUSD continues its tentative recovery, suggesting that further modest rises are likely in the days ahead.Get your GBP/USD market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/zGbNxbRdh1 https://t.co/QjzPanxy1H
  • House Speaker Pelosi says she is sure stimulus package will pass in the house $DXY
  • German Finance Minister Scholz: - May use EU budget funds to offset virus impact $DAX $EURUSD
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 1.19% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.98% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.97% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.78% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.73% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.68% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/0GLHInBLYr
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 4.02% US 500: 3.68% France 40: 0.82% Germany 30: 0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/gAgeqaGL8z
  • I know it seems like it is cold comfort, but they should make this a regular refrain just to make sure the message is getting through https://t.co/CsISA8WETR
  • G20 leaders to do whatever it takes to defeat pandemic $SPX
DAX 30 Long-term Confluent Support Providing Meaningful Floor

DAX 30 Long-term Confluent Support Providing Meaningful Floor

2020-03-26 14:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

DAX 30/CAC 40/ Technical Highlights

  • DAX 30 40% decline stops at confluent support
  • CAC 40 doesn’t have same type of level but supported w/DAX

DAX 30 40% decline stops at confluent support

The DAX sell-off may have been put to an end for a while, with major stimulus from CBs and governments in place, along with major long-term support having been met and confirmed thus far. Looking at the monthly chart (log scale), the DAX has a trend-line rising up from 1982 under the 2003 and 2009 lows. The trend-line is also in confluence with the peaks (2000 & 2007) that proceeded the latter two bear market lows that make up part of the 1982-current trend-line.

The blast off the recent low is a good first start for sustaining a low. It won’t likely be an easy climb from here, as there has been much damage to the market’s psyche. The path is likely to be a grinding wind higher marked by starts and stops.

This can make trading a recovery move a bit tricky. The key is to not chase the market higher and wait for dips on long entries. There will likely be two-way opportunities for short-term traders, as well, who want to play both sides of the tape.

The first level on the top-side to watch is the 2018 low at 10279, followed by a gap-fill up to 10438, then another gap from 11032 up to 11541. The latter-most two levels will require quite a rebound to achieve, perhaps not until a good amount of time has elapsed, if at all.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

DAX 30 Monthly Chart (log-scale)

DAX 30 monthly chart, log-scale

DAX Daily Chart (dips likely offer best long entries)

DAX daily chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

CAC 40 doesn’t have same type of level but supported w/DAX

The CAC 40 doesn’t have the same type of substantial support as the DAX, but given the tight correlation between the two it can still be used as a reference point. Resistance clocks in at the 2018 low of 4556, followed by the gap-fill at 4603, then the 2011 trend-line that is in confluence with a gap from 4924 up to 5139. As is the case with the DAX, the latter levels will take some time to be seen if they are indeed to be seen. For now, one step at a time as markets look to stabilize.

CAC 40 Daily Chart (levels to watch)

CAC 40 daily chart

CAC 40 Chart by TradingView

Want to learn more about trading the DAX? Check out ‘How to Trade the DAX’, and join me weekly for technical updates in the Indices and Commodities webinar.

Forex & Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Long-term Support Keeps Index Afloat
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Long-term Support Keeps Index Afloat
2020-03-26 11:30:00
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Is the Aussie Dollar Rebound Over?
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Is the Aussie Dollar Rebound Over?
2020-03-26 06:00:00
Stocks Soar as Volatility Flops; Is it a Bear Market Bounce?
Stocks Soar as Volatility Flops; Is it a Bear Market Bounce?
2020-03-25 21:03:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook – Is the Bottom In?
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook – Is the Bottom In?
2020-03-25 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bullish
France 40
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.